Aldi shoppers claim store’s £17.99 fitness vest makes them look like a ‘suicide bomber’

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Printed: 07:42 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:49 EST, 2 January 2020

Aldi clients in the present day claimed the shop’s £17.99 weighted health vests have left them wanting like ‘suicide bombers’ – with one buyer allegedly being requested to go away his health club for carrying one.

Some consumers have warned future buyers towards shopping for the 22lb product in case they ‘get arrested’ and requested whether or not the grocery store ought to have paid extra consideration to their look.

Aldi not too long ago responded to 1 involved Twitter person who requested ‘what would undergo your thoughts?’ by saying ‘A weighted health vest, Phil’ alongside winking and sweating head emoji icons.

Consumers (left) have warned future buyers towards shopping for the 22lb product (proper) in case they ‘get arrested’ and requested whether or not the grocery store ought to have paid extra consideration to their look

Taking to Fb on Tuesday, Svana Hildolfsdottir tagged the grocery store right into a hyperlink for the product and wrote: ‘Not that I am in any rush to go jogging, however Aldi UK appear to suppose carrying one in all these is an effective thought… nope.’

Kathryn Bentley commented on the publish writing: ‘Seems like a bomb vest, certainly not a good suggestion.’

One other Fb person, Invoice Piper mentioned: ‘That is an Aldi Weight Vest – for bodily Coaching – any likelihood it could possibly be mistaken for one thing else? Not a lot arresting – I would say seems extra like a rifle goal!’

Ayam Bandalot wrote: ‘Banging! Actually an arresting look.’

Aldi describe the merchandise as with the ability to ‘Enhance the effectiveness of your train’ and assist clients ‘obtain their health goals’.

It has 20 sand stuffed pocket inserts – ten on the entrance and ten on the again – and likewise has three adjustable straps throughout the entrance.

The product has acquired combined evaluations, with one on the Aldi web site saying it was finest averted.

‘I used to be requested to go away the health club once I wore this,’ the reviewer wrote. ‘I feel they thought it appeared unflattering.’

Aldi describe the merchandise as with the ability to ‘Enhance the effectiveness of your train’ and assist clients ‘obtain their health goals’. However Twitter person ‘Safers MBE’ mentioned it made him ‘appear to be a terrorist’

Aldi not too long ago responded to 1 involved Twitter person who requested ‘what would undergo your thoughts?’ by saying ‘A weighted health vest, Phil’ alongside winking and sweating head emoji icons

The vest seems to have been stocked on and off over the previous few years after varied consumers took to Twitter to say they needed to cease carrying them after getting suspicious seems from members of the general public.

In January final yr, Twitter person @Mattismeee shared a selfie of himself within the vest warning: ‘Don’t purchase the Aldi weighted vest until you wanna be arrested on a terrorism cost.’

One other additionally shared a snap carrying the vest, writing: ‘A few months in the past I popped into Aldi for crisps. Whereas I used to be there I noticed a weighted vest within the magic aisle.

‘I believed “brilliant, I go running anyway, if I run in that I’ll be getting double the exercise for the same amount of time”.

‘One hideous 4 mile run later, the place a lot of of us stared at me like I was a terrorist and I practically died of warmth exhaustion.

‘I realised the error or my methods. Stated weighted vest has since spent its time propping our little spare bed room door open.

‘Yeah, this picture was taken once I acquired dwelling and I realised why some lad practically crashed his bike looking at me.’