Aleister Black Sends Message To Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger Before Retirement

January 4, 2020
Justin Thunder Liger will retire after Wrestle Kingdom. This can finish a legendary profession as loads of followers at the moment are sharing their favourite Liger recollections.

Aleister Black is one man who’s a fan of Justin Thunder Liger. He additionally had the glory of wrestling Liger earlier than coming to WWE. Aleister wrote a brief message to Liger as he referred to as his match with the professional wrestling legend “one of the most memorable moments of my career.”

One of the crucial memorable moments of my profession. I, like so many others, have been endlessly impressed by Liger. Thanks for all you will have attributed and achieved for PW.

Jushin Thunder Liger may be retiring, however his iconic picture will dwell on. He’s not shedding the masks and will very effectively proceed to seem. He will probably be wrapping up his historic in-ring profession this weekend, however he influenced so many.

