December 31, 2019 | four:51pm

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $100,000 in authorized prices and costs to the daddy of a 6-year-old boy killed within the Sandy Hook bloodbath.

Texas District Decide Scott Jenkins issued the ruling Dec. 20 after the InfoWars conspiracy monger and his protection group “intentionally disregarded” an earlier order to supply witnesses and different supplies to the plaintiff.

Dad Neil Heslin is suing Jones and his web site arguing they unfold “defamatory lies” about his son, Jesse Lewis, and the opposite 19 kids and 6 adults massacred within the 2012 taking pictures at Sandy Hook Elementary Faculty.

He claims that InfoWars posted an article about him, questioning feedback he made about holding his boy and observing the bullet wound in his head.

The choose has denied Jones’ request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Jones, who operates InfoWars from Texas, can be being sued in Connecticut by different households of Sandy Hook victims for pushing the speculation that the mass taking pictures was a hoax.

He has since acknowledged that the killings did happen. His attorneys have argued that his speech constitutes “rhetorical hyperbole” and isn’t defamatory.

Lenny Pozner — whose 6-year-old son, Noah, was killed within the taking pictures — can be suing Jones for defamation. In June, he was awarded $450,000 towards the authors of the guide “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook,” which claimed the taking pictures by no means occurred and that Pozner had faked copies of his son’s loss of life certificates.

With Submit wires