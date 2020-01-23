Alex Riley On Backstage Argument With John Cena

Alex Riley has been identified to throw a jab at John Cena every now and then. An outdated story a couple of locker room argument could possibly be the reason for that.

Riley spoke to Chris Van Vliet the place a query about John Cena got here up. He needed to know if there was any fireplace to that smoke between Cena and Riley. The previous WWE Celebrity revealed that they did have a verbal confrontation backstage, however he rapidly apologized for it.

John Cena was apparently fairly offended over it on the time, however Alex Riley is over it now as they patched issues up.

“There was one mistake that I made or he made, where we got really crossed and got into an argument. I went to him immediately the next day and apologized. I think he was pretty offended. It was two grown men that just didn’t see eye to eye at the time. I’m not holding any grudges or anything. It is not something that I… I certainly don’t want it hanging over my neck for the rest of my life. There are a thousand stories like this.” “Towards the end of it, I think we patched it up and figured everything out. It was a tough situation while I was there, but I respect John, I respect his work ethic. I certainly didn’t expect to be on the wrong side of it.”

John Cena is turning into a robust title in Hollywood. Since Alex Riley remains to be pursuing performing he would possibly need to maintain John Cena as a buddy quite than an enemy.

