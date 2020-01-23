Alex Riley On WWE Pulling Him From The Ring For Commentary Role

Alex Riley was moved to the commentary desk the place he spent the rest of his time with WWE. He’s not with the corporate, however he appears again on that point as he realized some beneficial classes.

Whereas chatting with Chris Van Vliet, Riley mentioned that it was a bit heartbreaking to get pulled from the ring. He knew his in-ring profession was over when he was moved to commentary so he modified his focus to be the most effective at that place that he potential may.

“So I think what happens was they were just starting the WWE Network and they needed spaces to fill on the broadcast side. They were coming up with something called the WWE preshow and they always liked the way I spoke.” “So they gave me a shot at it and I feel very fortunate to have had that shot. It was not — was I a little heartbroken when I came out of the ring? Yeah, of course. I’ve always been an athlete and I’ve always wanted to do athletics — but it’s hard for me to argue or complain about a life that I’ve had an the opportunities that I’ve had and to work on the WWE Network when it was a groundbreaking platform and to be one of the first faces on it, it was great.” “They did — it was done. They made a decision when I was part of the panel that the wrestling was done and that was that it was one of those things also that I wanted to give it everything that I had with the commentary and that included getting very close with Michael Cole. Learning everything I could going down to the Performance Center in Orlando watching tape — hours and hours of tape — it’s an art, you know it’s a craft 100% it’s not an easy job. You have to think very fast you have to keep our words very tight in soundbites and it takes a while to learn, so I dove into it.”

Alex Riley says that he’s gotten again within the ring a few occasions since leaving WWE, however he hasn’t made a full in-ring return. Which may come ahead of later for him as he has a few dates within the pipeline that means the story is way from over for Riley.

