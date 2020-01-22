Alex Salmond appears at High Court in Edinburgh for sex assault and rape hearing

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond arrived at court docket this morning the place he’s accused of sexually assaulting 10 ladies over a interval of six years.

Salmond, 65, denies the 14 expenses in opposition to him and is about to look at a preliminary listening to on the Excessive Court docket in Edinburgh this morning forward of his trial in March.

He smiled for cameras exterior court docket the place he was escorted by quite a few law enforcement officials.

The previous MSP is accused of trying to rape a lady at Bute Home, the official residence of the primary minister of Scotland, through the independence referendum marketing campaign.

Court docket papers allege he positioned her legs over his, repeatedly kissed her face and neck, groped her then blocked her path.

He’s then alleged to have pinned her in opposition to a wall, pulled at her garments and stripped himself bare earlier than attempting to rape her on a mattress.

Salmond’s trial is about for March however he attended a preliminary listening to at Edinburgh’s Excessive Court docket this morning

The ex-MP can also be accused of sexually assaulting a lady with intent to rape in December 2013.

He’s alleged to have compelled a lady to lie on his mattress at Bute Home, lay on prime of her, groped her, struggled along with her and pulled up her gown with intent to rape her.

Each incidents had been mentioned to have taken place between the date of the Edinburgh Settlement in 2012 and the day of the independence vote in September 2014.

Total, the costs span from June 29 2008 to November 11 2014 – two months after he stepped down as first minister and SNP chief.

The primary of the costs accuses Salmond, who turned first minister in 2007, of indecently assaulting a lady by allegedly kissing her mouth and groping her on numerous events round Glasgow between June 29 and July 24 2008.

It’s additional alleged he sexually assaulted a lady on numerous events between Could 2011 and June 2013 on the Scottish Parliament, Bute Home and elsewhere by touching her backside and stroking different elements of her physique.

He’s additionally accused of taking off a lady’s shoe and attempting to kiss her foot in October 2013.

The indictment states that in September 2014, the month of the independence referendum, he grabbed a lady by her shoulders at Bute Home, repeatedly kissed her face, tried to kiss her lips and touched her leg and face.

A number of expenses contain Salmond allegedly groping ladies, together with one incident on the Ego nightclub in Edinburgh in December 2010 or 2011 and one other on the Ubiquitous Chip restaurant in Glasgow in March 2012.

Talking exterior court docket following the listening to in November, Salmond mentioned he was harmless and vowed to ‘vigorously’ defend his place.