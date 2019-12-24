News TV SHOWS

Alexa Bliss Getting Her Own Official WWE Podcast

December 25, 2019
WWE bought into the podcasting world in a giant manner. Corey Graves is internet hosting After The Bell. The New Day have The New Day: Really feel The Energy. Now Alexa Bliss is moving into the sport.

PW Insider studies that Alexa Bliss is getting her personal WWE podcast. This can be WWE’s third official entry into the podcasting world.

Bliss is ready to file the pilot for her present within the subsequent few weeks. Right now there is no such thing as a identify for the 5 Ft Of Fury’s upcoming audio providing.

There may be additionally no debut date but as of this writing. It’s positively an excellent signal that Alexa Bliss is recording a pilot.



