Alexa Bliss Says Her Pet Pig Is ‘Cuter Than My Butt’

Alexa Bliss is a fan favourite and lots of people like completely different components concerning the 5 Toes Of Fury.

TMZ caught up with Alexa Bliss and so they requested about her pet pig Larry Steve. Bliss stated that she named her pig Larry Steve for a logical purpose.

“Because he’s Southern and he has two first names. I got him from Nashville and I couldn’t figure out whether to name him Larry or Steve so why not both?”

Bliss stated proudly owning a pet pig is like “having a four-year-old child that constantly throws temper tantrums.” Then they requested the hard-hitting query about Bliss having a difficulty with followers liking her booty footage greater than these of Larry Steve.

“You know here’s the thing, I think Larry’s a lot cuter than my butt so I feel like he needs to get all the likes in the world.”

Alexa Bliss would 100% suggest getting a pet pig and he or she clearly loves Larry Steve. That also most likely received’t change followers’ proclivity to smashing that “like” button on images of her butt greater than her treasured piggy.

In the event you use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information