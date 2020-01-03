Alexa Bliss Suffering From Illness

Alexa Bliss is scheduled to wrestle in a match tonight on Friday Night time SmackDown. It could be a protracted evening for Bliss as a result of she’s apparently sick.

We’re not sure how sick Bliss is. She posted an Instagram story early on Friday afternoon saying: “Sooo sick.” This included an emoji trying unwell with a thermometer in its mouth.

Hopefully, Alexa Bliss isn’t too sick. Whether it is contagious then she won’t should be backstage. Royal Rumble season is not any time to be underneath the climate.

If she’s okay to remain and might nonetheless work tonight’s match then followers ought to give Alexa Bliss a number of credit score too. She’s toughed it out in troublesome conditions earlier than and tonight could be one other occasion of Bliss displaying her grit.