Alexander Vlahos reveals how Merlin and Versailles fans helped his directorial debut Lola get made

You may know Alexander Vlahos because the grownup Mordred in Merlin, or as Philippe, Duke of Orléans in Versailles, however his newest function is sort of completely different – stepping behind the digicam, he’s made his directorial debut with the quick movie Lola, which is already attracting sturdy early buzz.

The story of a younger lady, Ruby (Anna Brewster), as she begins to uncover facets of her long run boyfriend Paul’s life, Lola examines belief inside a relationship, and the way the harbouring of secrets and techniques can typically be extra harm than the key itself.

Lewis Reeves (Unforgotten) performs Paul and likewise wrote the movie, initially asking his outdated drama faculty colleague Vlahos to provide some notes on his script earlier than finally earmarking him to direct. “I sat down with him for a espresso to provide him the final notes, and he went, ‘Oh, you’re directing this by the best way.’” Vlahos tells HEARALPUBLICIST.

“However I feel he form of secretly knew that I actually needed to get into that facet of the enterprise, and never simply be an actor, and to attempt my hand at one thing else.

“It didn’t scare me. It sounded very right.”

Initially “very, very dialogue-heavy”, the script for Lola was stripped again till it grew to become the just about fully dialogue-free ultimate product. “There’s something incredibly powerful about casting brilliant actors and telling them that they can’t talk, that they can’t express via dialogue what they want to say,” Vlahos suggests.

“If you’re in, say, a steady relationship, and you do love each other but for some reason you’re struggling to put those struggles into words – I thought by stripping the dialogue away, it made the whole film more powerful, and it actually allows the audience to focus on the faces, and the mood of the thing.”

However finessing the script was, in fact, solely the primary hurdle – getting Lola made was, Vlahos insists, “incredibly difficult”, although an enormous increase got here within the type of a marketing campaign he and Reeves launched on the fundraising website Indiegogo, which introduced in over £14,000.

“For us, it was the perfect opportunity, because it meant we weren’t doing it for a studio. We weren’t doing it for a specific person who wanted certain things from the script so that they could get their money back or what have you. It felt very, very independent.”

Nonetheless, Vlahos says he was bowled over to the energy of the response to the Lola marketing campaign. “I’ve identified for a really very long time that the people who observe me and my profession are essentially the most supportive folks — you recognize, I’ve been very fortunate to have discovered myself in two very profitable exhibits which have garnered a fandom…

“Merlin was at all times going to be fandom-based, as a result of I got here into the present fairly late, however I by no means anticipated Versailles followers to seize onto the present and help me and all the opposite forged in such a means. So yeah, it was extremely overwhelming.”

Stepping off the lavish set of Versailles and into Lola’s extra intimate set-up was an fulfilling and releasing expertise, Vlahos says. “I really feel like Versailles – particularly on one thing like Versailles, and even Merlin – they’re each such massive juggernauts, the dimensions is so massive.

“Even for those who’re a lead, like I used to be, you’re nonetheless a small cog on this large machine. On Lola, it felt like the exact opposite. We didn’t spend a variety of time ready for lighting. There wasn’t 150 extras in corsets that you just’re ready to herald so as to add to the scene. These three days on Lola have been the happiest I’ve ever been, actually, as a result of it acquired to the crux of the matter.”

Alexander Vlahos in Versailles

Vlahos was already acquainted with each of his leads – in addition to having a longtime relationship with Reeves, he’d labored with Brewster on Versailles and was additionally residing with the actress on the time the movie was made – however says that he overcame preliminary anxieties about being ‘taken seriously’ as a first-time director.

“I feel I put a variety of strain on myself. They have been very trusting with me, however I feel, particularly on day one, I used to be cautious, really – I used to be cautious and fearful about whether or not they have been going to take heed to me, as a result of they have been pals.

“But all of that was my own personal anxiety because everyone was very willing and committed and accepting. It was all in my head.”

Although to talk an excessive amount of to Lola’s plot would damage the expertise of watching the movie, its key message is certainly one of acceptance. “I hope the movie brings to life that in case you are a minority voice on this world that you just’re not alone, and that there are folks on the market which are loving and accepting, and that hope continues to be a giant a part of what now we have right here in the UK, although on this present political local weather you won’t really feel like you’re accepted,” Vlahos says.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why Lola will work for a very long time. I feel it might be quite universal.”

Lola was really filmed in 2018, with Vlahos having since accomplished his second shot and planning to direct a 3rd this summer time. However whereas his profession as a filmmaker could also be flourishing, he has no fast plans to surrender performing.

“I by no means need to say no to appearing, as a result of it’s a part of my nature, it’s a part of my material. I’m managing to search out the time to scratch my directing itch in between tasks.

“As long as I’m creating art, and it means something to people in some capacity, then I think I’ll be a happy man. That’s the crux of it. I just want to be able to put smiles on people’s faces. Whether that’s behind the camera or in front of the camera – as long as I can continue to do that, then I think I’ll be alright!”