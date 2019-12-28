Alfie Allen pays tribute to his Game of Thrones stand in after actor Andrew Dunbar passed away

Alfie Allen has paid tribute to his Sport Of Thrones stand in and stated he’s ‘shocked and saddened’ after the additional died on Christmas Eve.

Andrew Dunbar, who was in his 30s and the physique double for Alfie’s character Theon Greyjoy, was discovered lifeless at his residence in east Belfast on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram the actor, 33, wrote: ‘Andrew was an actor who was additionally a stand-in as Theon on GoT. Extraordinarily shocked and saddened to listen to of his passing.

Tribute: Alfie Allen, 33, pictured, has stated ‘he’s ‘extraordinarily shocked and saddened’ after this Sport Of Thrones stand in died on Christmas Eve

‘To lose a cherished one so younger, I can solely think about what his household are going by means of. RIP Andrew xxx.’

It comes after a police spokesman stated the power attended the scene and the ‘demise shouldn’t be being handled as suspicious’, on Saturday.

A autopsy has additionally taken place to ascertain Mr Dunbar’s reason for demise.

Dozens of heartfelt tributes have poured in for Mr Dunbar, from Portrush, who additionally labored on hit TV exhibits Line of Responsibility and Derry Ladies, describing him as a ‘lovely soul’, ‘form’ and a ‘respectable man’.

Tragic: Sport Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar, pictured on the present, died at his residence in Belfast on Christmas Eve

‘RIP Andrew’: Alfie shared an image of Andrew, left, and wrote a tribute, proper, which stated he could not think about what his household had been going by means of

Fellow actor Andy McClay described his buddy as a ‘form and respectable man’ who was a ‘expertise’ and had a ‘good coronary heart’.

‘His DJ units had been superb and when he did one set for Sport of Thrones, he ended up doing all of them for the tip of season events,’ he instructed Belfast Reside.

He additionally stated Mr Dunbar had labored as a Sport of Thrones tour information and stated he may have been knowledgeable actor, however needed to concentrate on artwork and DJ-ing.

Pamela Smyth, Head of Crowd Make-up Sport of Thrones, stated that though the present noticed 1000’s of extras Mr Dunbar stood out.

Reminiscences: Good friend Graham Smith shared an image of his late pal together with a touching message saying that Andrew was ‘so loveable’ and he ‘made him smile’

She stated: ‘All the time skilled and mannerly with a giant broad beaming smile. A stupendous soul – he shall be missed by all of the GOT household.’

In addition to being a physique double for Theon Greyjoy, Mr Dunbar was additionally a Northern Ally on John Snow’s facet of the Battle of the Bastards.

His different appearing work included further roles in Derry Ladies, Krypton and as a corrupt police officer in Line of Responsibility.

The Extras Dept, who labored with Andrew, posted an announcement about his demise on social media and stated he shall be ‘remembered by his form soul’.

They wrote: ‘To say we’re shocked and saddened on the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement.

In character: Tributes stated Andrew (left with buddy and actor Andy McClay) was a pleasure to work with on set

Position: In addition to being a physique double for Theon Greyjoy, Andrew was additionally a Northern Ally on John Snow’s facet of the Battle of the Bastards

Extras: One other pal shared an image of Andrew throughout filming for Frankenstein The Chronicles as he paid tribute to the actor

‘We’ve so many fond recollections of the years Andrew labored with us. He was so versatile we may forged him in something, he was such a gifted performer he would all the time find yourself being featured, and he was so adored that he was all the time requested by productions many times.

‘He’ll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy’s Double on Sport of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Responsibility, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Ladies, and a Insurgent on Krypton to call just a few.

‘However most of all he’ll be remembered by his form soul and infectious character.Thanks for all you probably did for us Andrew. We’ll miss you dearly.’

A funeral discover stated service of thanksgiving in Ballywillan Presbyterian Church, Portrush, will happen on Monday.

It described Andrew as: ‘A dearly cherished son of Edna and the late Roy, loving brother of David and Alan and a a lot cherished brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin.’