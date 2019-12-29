Alfie Allen remembers his Game of Thrones double Andrew Dunbar, who died on Christmas…

House / TV / Alfie Allen remembers his Sport of Thrones double Andrew Dunbar, who died on Christmas Eve

Actor Alfie Allen says he’s “shocked and saddened” after studying concerning the demise of his Sport of Thrones double Andrew Dunbar. Dunbar died abruptly at his residence in Belfast on Christmas Eve. His demise just isn’t being handled as suspicious, experiences unbiased.co.uk.

He had starred because the physique double for Theon Greyjoy (essayed by Allen) within the hit HBO drama, and likewise had roles in reveals similar to Derry Women and Line of Obligation.

“Andrew was an actor who was also a stand-in as Theon on GoT. Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through. RIP Andrew,” Allen wrote on Instagram.

Fellow co-star Andy McClay mentioned: “Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special. People always felt good around him, happy, excited for the day’s work and there was always a lot of fun when he was around.”

“A lot of people plan to travel to attend his funeral; actors, directors, make-up and many, many more. Everyone who met Andrew loved him,” he added.

