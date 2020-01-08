Algiers – “We Can't Be Found” Video

Subsequent week, the experimental London / Atlanta quasi-punk band Algiers will come out with their new album There Is No 12 months . They recorded it with two producers, Sunn O))) 's Randall Dunn and the Males’s Ben Greenberg. We've already posted a handful of the brand new album's songs: “Can The Sub_Bass Speak ?,” “Dispossession,” “Void.” Right this moment, the band has come out with a video for another observe.

“We Can't Be Found” is a giant rock tune, one which's equal elements tense and soulful. Frontman Franklin James Fisher has a titanic lead vocal, and it's fairly presumably probably the most straight-up, arena-ready rock tune that Algiers have made but. Ian Cone directed the video, which options the members of the band enjoying in an extended hallway, going through the door, as a sickly-green strobe gentle flashes at them. The entire time, it seems like one thing dangerous goes to occur to them. Test it out beneath.

Of the brand new video, guitarist Lee Tesche says:

I at all times really feel probably the most profitable music movies are those which are reflective and convey the temper of the tune to the listener over all the pieces else. On this occasion, we collaborated with the artist Lloyd Benjamin, making an attempt to border a few of his sculpture work in a extra abstracted means, referencing the city dystopian cityscapes discovered within the German expressionist movies of the 1930 s. The end result aspires to be someplace in between the unsettling work of Darius Khondji and the set design of The Cupboard of Dr. Caligari or Fritz Lang's Metropolis .

There Is No 12 months is out 1 / 17 on Matador.