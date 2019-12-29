Alhambra officer injured after standoff with domestic violence suspect

An Alhambra police officer suffered a minor harm whereas responding to a home violence name over the weekend, authorities mentioned.

Officers responded to the decision about eight:35 p.m. within the 1900 block of South Primrose Avenue, police mentioned in a information launch. When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect, Juan Gabriel Miranda, fled in his automobile.

A number of minutes later, Miranda returned to the world and officers gave orders for him to cease and exit his automobile, police mentioned. A gunshot was heard as the person fled within the route of the officers, “at which time an officer involved shooting occurred.”

When Miranda, 46, drove again into the world moments later, a second officer-involved capturing occurred. The suspect stopped the automobile “and a short stand-off with the suspect ensued,” police mentioned.

Officers used beanbag rounds and had been capable of detain the suspect — who was not struck by gunfire — with out additional incident. No officers had been struck by gunfire, however one among them sustained a minor harm.

Miranda was transported to a hospital and can be booked on felony costs stemming from the home violence incident, along with assault costs on the officers.