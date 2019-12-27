Alien hunter spots alphabet ‘B’ on Mars, claims its a proof of advanced extraterrestrial existence

A construction much like alphabet B noticed on MarsNASA/ET DATA BASE

Conspiracy theorists have lengthy been claiming that aliens as soon as lived on Mars and a pure catastrophe may need worn out life from the Purple Planet’s floor. Including up the warmth to those controversial claims, Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed alien hunter, has claimed to have noticed the alphabet ‘B’ on Mars.

Alphabet B noticed in Curiosity Rover picture

Scott C Waring, on his web site, claimed that he has noticed the weird construction from one of many pictures captured by NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover.

“While searching through a Mars photo I found a rugged area of terrain that seemed to have been dug up from mining. Then I found a huge structure along a hillside, with other structures nearby. There was also the capital letter B on a hillside. The B might be an entire word in their language or an important symbol. This is absolute proof that intelligent aliens lived, thrived and died on Mars,” wrote Waring on his web site ET Information Base.

Waring additionally uploaded a video on YouTube detailing his findings and it has already gone viral. After watching the video, viewers additionally put ahead numerous theories to elucidate the weird construction on Mars.

“It also looks like a 13. Could be the number of a base,” commented Jenn Wojack, a YouTube person.

“Any sane mind knows that NASA is not sending all these probes and landers to Mars for years to just dig up dirt. We’ve spent more time on Mars than the moon for some reason,” commented Mick Welch, one other YouTuber.

Waring’s humble request to Donald Trump

In lots of his earlier posts, Scott C Waring had claimed that NASA, the US area company has turned out of date and aren’t succesful sufficient to unveil the mysteries surrounding alien life.

A number of months again, after discovering a fossil-like construction on Mars, Waring requested Donald Trump to make him the top of NASA. Waring additionally claimed that he’ll uncover all of the secrets and techniques surrounding alien life if he will get an opportunity to work as the top of the US area company.