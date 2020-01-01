Aligarh Muslim University Extends Winter Break Amid Citizenship Protests

Over 60 folks, together with 40 college students, AMU safety workers and policemen, had been injured within the violence.

Aligarh:

Aligarh Muslim College has additional prolonged the winter break conserving in view the persevering with protests in opposition to the amended citizenship legislation within the nation.

The college was to reopen on January 6.

In response to an AMU discover, the choice to increase the holidays once more was taken after a gathering chaired by Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Wednesday.

An in depth schedule for the reopening of the college “in a phased manner” will likely be notified after the overview of the scenario.

On December 15 evening, the college had introduced an prolonged winter break following violent protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) on the campus.

At the least 4 college students who obtained critical accidents are nonetheless being handled.

Numerous injured college students had alleged that police and the Speedy Motion Police (RAF) indulged in excesses.

Police have charged 56 individuals, together with numerous college students, for holding a protest which later turned violent.

On December 24, 9 days after the violence, the RAF filed a separate FIR wherein round 1,000 unidentified college students had been booked for violence.

College students have additionally shaped a coordination committee for persevering with their peaceable protest in opposition to the CAA on the campus.