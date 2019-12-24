Aligarh University Student, Who Lost Arm In Clash, Appointed Professor

College students at AMU protested in opposition to the Citizenship Act in solidarity with Jamia college students.

Aligarh:

The Aligarh Muslim College has determined to nominate analysis scholar Mohammad Tariq, who misplaced his arm in violence throughout protests in opposition to the citizenship act, as an ad-hoc assistant professor on “compassionate grounds”.

College spokesperson Professor Shafey Kidwai stated Mohammad Tariq is eligible for the place as he fulfills all the necessities and the vice chancellor has particular powers to nominate him on compassionate grounds. He’ll later be eligible for a everlasting appointment,’ he added.

Mohammad Tariq belongs to a household of day by day wage earners. In accordance with his pals, who are actually taking care of him in hospital, he has to assist his mother and father and 6 siblings.

When requested for in hospital, Mohammad Tariq stated, “I don’t want my mother, who is a heart patient, to know the extent of my injuries”.

“I do not want to say anything beyond the fact that I was not part of the protest but all that I remember is that I was running at the road near the university guesthouse when I fell down and the rest is blank,” he added.

Protests broke out on the Aligarh Muslim College on December 15 in opposition to the citizenship legislation, with a whole lot of scholars clashing with the police at a campus gate. The college administration closed until January 5.

Round 70 individuals, together with college students, 20 police personnel and AMU safety guards, had been injured within the clashes.

In accordance with docs on the J N Medical School Trauma Centre, Tariq”s harm was precipitated attributable to an explosion. Medical consultants say solely an in depth inquiry by forensic consultants would assist discover out the reality.