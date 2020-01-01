Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s Overhead Kick Earns Brighton A Draw Against Chelsea

Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s spectacular overhead kick earned Brighton a share of the factors in opposition to Chelsea and dampened Frank Lampard’s New 12 months celebrations on Wednesday as Aston Villa secured a significant win in opposition to Burnley. Kicking off a packed day of top-flight motion, Chelsea’s 1-1 draw on England’s south coast meant they missed out on the prospect to tug seven factors away from fifth-placed Manchester United within the race to safe Champions League soccer for subsequent season.

Cesar Azpilicueta gave the guests an early lead, tapping in from shut vary following a nook within the 10th minute however Brighton had been by no means out of it and pulled stage within the 84th minute courtesy of Jahanbakhsh’s second of magic.

Chelsea had been rapidly on high from the beginning of the match however Brighton got here into the competition because it wore on, having fun with a spell of possession in the direction of the tip of the primary half.

Leandro Trossard examined Kepa Arrizabalaga with a robust strike however the Chelsea goalkeeper parried the shot together with his proper hand.

Lampard’s workforce had been once more dominant after the break. Christian Pulisic got here near doubling Chelsea’s lead at Brighton after 55 minutes whereas N’Golo Kante and Reece James had been denied.

However Brighton saved battling and Kepa was compelled to provide an excellent save from Aaron Connolly within the 80th minute as the house facet pushed for an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off minutes later. Lewis Dunk saved the ball alive from a corner-kick and Iranian midfielder Jahanbakhsh acrobatically discovered the bottom-left nook to provide his workforce share of the factors.

Within the different early kick-off, Villa beat Burnley 2-1 regardless of seeing Jack Grealish’s opening objective controversially chalked off by VAR.

Wesley put Villa forward within the 27th minute and captain Grealish doubled his facet’s benefit 4 minutes earlier than the break as his highly effective effort discovered the highest nook.

Chris Wooden pulled a objective again for Burnley with 10 minutes to go.

Second-placed Leicester tackle Newcastle in a while Wednesday, with Tottenham and Wolves, additionally chasing Champions League soccer subsequent season, additionally in motion.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester Metropolis are internet hosting Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton in one of many early night matches earlier than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United kick off in opposition to Arsenal within the late match.

Runaway leaders Liverpool face Sheffield United on Thursday.