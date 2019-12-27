ALISON BOSHOFF: George Michael was only close to a select few people

George Michael’s devoted sister was discovered useless on Christmas Day – precisely three years after the singer’s dying in 2016.

Police yesterday mentioned that Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was discovered by her older sister Yioda, 57, at her residence in Hampstead, north west London, on Wednesday.

She had moved into the £6.2million home, which beforehand belonged to Michael, after he purchased a mansion in close by Highgate.

A personal one who saved a intentionally low profile, former hairdresser Melanie was identified for accompanying Michael on excursions when he was with Wham! and within the early days of his solo profession.

George Michael with Andrew Ridgeley and sister Melanie Panayiotou at a Stay Help occasion at Wembley Stadium in 1985

The singer, 53, was discovered useless by lover Fadi Fawaz at his palatial Thames-side home in Goring, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day 2016. A coroner later discovered that he died of coronary heart and liver illness. Fawaz later launched a authorized struggle for a share of his will.

A pal advised the Every day Mail yesterday: ‘You’ve got to really feel for George and Melanie’s father Jack – he is an outdated man now and goes to bury a daughter after burying his son. It is a horrible enterprise for the household.

‘Neither Melanie nor Yioda ever labored, George took care of them. They had been each similar to him, very personal folks and really sophisticated folks.

‘All of them struggled after the dying of [their mother] Leslie in 1997, and the 2 sisters then supported George who was on the ground for years.

Pictured: Melanie (seen second from proper) together with her mother and father, George and older sister Yioda

Police mentioned Melanie, 55, was discovered by her older sister Yioda, 57, at her residence in Hampstead, north west London, on Wednesday (Pictured with George at Heathrow Airport)

‘Additionally they taken care of him along with his drug issues – when he went to jail in 2010 and when he was in rehab for drug issues for a yr in 2016 and 2017.

‘Melanie by no means married or had a household. She was concerned to an extent in George’s legacy when it comes to permitting the [recently released] movie Final Christmas to make use of his songs and so forth, however she didn’t become involved within the struggle with Fadi Fawaz – that was left to the attorneys.

‘George was solely near a tiny quantity of people that had been allowed to see him, and he or she was one in all them.’

How the singer shared out huge £97m fortune The singer left £97,645,179 in his will – however there was nothing for boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. After George Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 Fawaz, 46 – who discovered the physique – primarily based himself in his £5million mews home in Regent’s Park, central London. He left earlier this yr after being arrested for inflicting ‘vital’ harm contained in the property. Fawaz was seen residing in a Travelodge in central London, and apparently later sleeping tough. As a substitute, Michael’s will stipulated his property and private belongings went in equal shares to sisters Yioda and Melanie. His father Jack acquired a stud farm in Hertfordshire ‘for as long as he needs’. Work and artwork together with his John Lennon piano (which is on show at a museum in Yorkshire) had been to go to the trustees of the Mill Charitable Belief – a charity which Michael arrange in 2009 to offer cash away to different charities. The rest of the property was to be bought by the trustees then divided as they noticed match between his father, sisters, Shirlie Kemp, Kay Mayer (Beckenham), David Austin, Michelle Might, Alex Giorgiou, Connie Filippo and Sonia Hen. Or it may be given to a charity or charitable trigger as chosen by the trustees at their ‘absolute discretion.’ The executors and trustees are lawyer Christopher Organ and his sister Yioda.

The pal added: ‘Who is aware of what occurred, however of all of the 365 days of the yr to die, this occurred on Christmas Day.’

Michael’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, 56, wrote on Twitter: ‘Totally tragic information of Mel Panayiotou’s passing. My ideas are together with her sister and father at this desperately unhappy time.’

Melanie and her brother had been exceptionally shut. She just lately wrote in a put up on Michael’s official web site saying that the household discovered life with out him ‘robust’ at instances. She mentioned that sort messages from the followers ‘carry us when issues are robust’.

Lawyer John Reid mentioned on behalf of the household: ‘We are able to verify that very tragically Melanie has handed away immediately. We’d merely ask that the household’s privateness be revered at this very unhappy time.’ The reason for dying is just not but identified. Police mentioned it was not being handled as suspicious.

Melanie had spoken proudly of her well-known brother, whom she and her household referred to as Yog – a diminutive type of his beginning identify Georgios. In November, the advised The Massive Concern concerning the launch of the Michael-inspired movie Final Christmas, starring Emilia Clarke.

She mentioned: ‘My household and I hope you all benefit from the movie, and Yog’s music outdated and new, woven superbly into this enjoyable, simple story of affection and self-love. As a lot of , Yog adored Christmas and he beloved the thought of this movie. I’m positive he might be having fun with seeing Emilia’s wonderful mild bulb smile, one thing they share, throughout the celestial miles!’

Melanie additionally defended her late brother after Elton John advised a US speak present he had been uncomfortable about being homosexual.

She mentioned: ‘And, most significantly, all of us, along with our expensive departed Yog (my ‘very proud to be homosexual’ brother — opposite to what you’ll have learn just lately!) we want a really merry, merry Christmas to Massive Concern sellers and readers alike.’

Michael and his sisters had been raised in Kingsbury, north west London, and later Radlett, Hertfordshire. Their father Kyriacos, often called Jack, was a restaurateur and mom Lesley a former dancer. Jack nonetheless lives in Radlett, and is 83 years outdated and mentioned by household mates to be sick.

Flowers are left outdoors George Michael’s home in Highgate, North London after the singer was discovered useless on Christmas Day in 2016

In a chunk for the now defunct pop journal Quantity One in 1985 Melanie famous that George ‘positively knew what he needed to do at an early age’.

She added that she and her brother had been ‘comparable in fairly a couple of methods’. She and Yioda got an equal share of all main property in Michael’s will, which was declared solely in June this yr. The singer left £97million.

The singer, 53, was discovered useless by lover Fadi Fawaz (seen collectively) at his residence in Goring, Oxfordshire

Melanie was not one of many executors of the need however Yioda was – George had leaned on her for years, significantly for the reason that incident in 2010 when he crashed right into a London department of Snappy Snaps whereas beneath the affect of medicine, and was despatched to jail.

Yioda runs a charitable belief which takes care of his art work and he or she was requested at hand out cash at her discretion to seven different named beneficiaries of the need.

They’re: his former backing dancer Shirlie Kemp, outdated ‘girlfriend’ Kay Beckenham, publicist Connie Filippo, loyal retainer Alex Georgiou, 50 – who began out as his driver within the 1980s – his greatest pal since childhood David Austin, his PA Michelle Might and household pal Sonia Hen.

Nothing was left to Fawaz who primarily based himself in Michael’s £5million mews home in Regent’s Park after his dying.

He left earlier this yr following his arrest on suspicion of aggravated legal harm after inflicting ‘vital’ harm contained in the property.