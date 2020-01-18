Alka Lamba, Former AAP MLA, To Be Congress’s Candidate From Chandni Chowk

Congress’s Alka Lamba will attempt to win again the Chandni Chowk seat she vacated final yr

New Delhi:

Alka Lamba, the previous AAP chief who give up Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s celebration to re-join the Congress final yr, has been fielded from the high-profile Chandni Chowk constituency forward of elections within the nationwide capital subsequent month. Ms Lamba, 44, who walked away from the AAP in September after months of bitter variations, will face former colleague Parlad Singh Sawhney and the BJP’s Suman Kumar Gupta in her combat to win again the Chandni Chowk seat she vacated on leaving the AAP.

Ms Lamba had been with the Congress for 20 years earlier than she joined Mr Kejriwal’s AAP in 2013. Two years later she received the Meeting election from Chandni Chowk, comfortably beating Suman Kumar Gupta.

Her relation with the celebration started unravelling quickly after, with the AAP’s disastrous exhibiting in final yr’s Lok Sabha polls a specific low level; Ms Lamba upset AAP chiefs by demanding accountability from Arvind Kejriwal and shortly after was faraway from the official WhatsApp group of celebration MLAs.

Different factors of battle with the celebration included the 2018 decision to revoke former Prime Minister and Congress chief Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna. On the time she had stated she was able to face any punishment for defying celebration leaders on the problem.

When she did ultimately stroll away from the AAP it got here as no shock. Final yr she had even stated she would contest the Delhi election as an unbiased candidate.

“The time has come to say ‘Good Bye’ to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the party. The past six years’ journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all,” Alka Lamba tweeted on after her acrimonious exit from the celebration.

Her assembly with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi late final yr set hearsay mills abuzz with stories of her return. On the time she had advised reporters their discussions revolved round a number of points, together with the present political scenario of the nation.

The AAP is searching for re-election in subsequent month’s polls after recording a large win in 2015 elections; the celebration received 67 of 70 seats, with the remaining three going to the BJP and the Congress, which had been in energy between 1998 and 2013, drawing a clean.

Delhi Meeting’s time period ends on February 22 and a brand new authorities should be in place earlier than that date.

Within the 2015 polls the AAP emerged with 54.three per cent of the vote share. The BJP was second with 32.three per cent and the Congress trailed with a poor 9.7 per cent.