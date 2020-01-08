All About Gandii Baat Season 4 – Trailers, Launch Date, Cast, Episodes

Gandii Baat is an online collection directed by Sachin Mohite for ALTBalaji. It’s also out there on ZEE5 app. Every episode within the collection function separate erotic theme story from Rural India.

The trailer of Gandii Baat Season Four was launched on 31st December 2019. This trailer was stable and made an affect about how the additional collection could be.

After the success of final Three season, Gandii Baat has unveiled its Fourth Season. The primary episode shall begin streaming on 7Th January 2020. Gandii Baat as an online collection has had super success.

The forged of Gandii baat Season Four contains Mridula Mahajan, Aditya Singh Rajput, Sneha Mishra, Rohit Mishra and Sanjana Phadke. This Season, the makers have deliberate a particular episode together with Four completely different story episodes. These all Four episodes are about love and lust which makes you do loopy issues in life. Its about your fantasies that you just need to fulfill.

Let’s undergo the what these Episodes have for us.

Gandii Baat Season Four Episode Listing

Episode 1- Betaab Dil Ki Tamanna

Amar is fortunately married man. How-ever his spouse is in love with Prem. To meet her needs, he decides to make Prem a part of their lives. Now there’s unusual love triangle that’s fashioned, will the society settle for it? To know extra, watch this episode crammed with love and lust

Episode 2- Woh Saat Din

In a village, there’s an outdated conventional customized whereby all of the women and men have to change their respective companions for 7 days every month. One such couple go towards this outdated conventional customized. To know what occurs subsequent, watch this episode of Gaandi Baat.

Episode Three- Mera Pyaar Paan Nahi, Jisme Tum Chuna Laga Do

Jayant is fed up of his spouse’s fixed nagging. Sooner or later he comes up with an commercial the place in they’re promoting a second hand almirah. He contacts the attractive girls who positioned the commercial. He contacts her they usually develop into too pleasant. Their friendship reveals some darkish secrets and techniques. To know extra about these Secrets and techniques, watch this episode.

Episode Four- 5 Star Pati Mera

Village is a well-liked vacationer vacation spot for the town folks. Sooner or later, a bunch of lovely girls arrive within the village. Unemployed Village males get interested in them. Their wives perceive this and get a intelligent alternative to earn cash. Tune into this Episode to see what the chance was.

Particular Episode- Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara

Kusum is quickly to be married to Saawan. Saawan is worked up about this marriage whereas Kusum is afraid about it. She learns one thing to beat her worry and assist others. Watch this Episode to understand how she overcame her worry.