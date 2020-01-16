All About Karim Lala, The Name That Fueled Sena-Congress Spat

Karim Lala died in 2002 on the age of 90 (File)

New Delhi:

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s remark that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to fulfill underworld don Karim Lala within the 60s and 70s triggered a Congress backlash on Thursday. After a number of Congress leaders attacked Mr Raut, he clarified that Karim Lala was additionally the chief of Mumbai’s ‘Pathan’ neighborhood.

“Kareem (Karim) Lala was the leader of the Pathan community; he led an organisation called ‘Pakhtun-e-Hind’. It was in this capacity that he met several top leaders including Indira Gandhi. However, those who do not the history of Mumbai are twisting my statement,” Mr Raut tweeted.

“I have never shied away from praising Indira Gandhi as an iron lady, who took decisions with iron fist. Surprisingly, those who do not history of Indiraji are shouting on top of the voice,” he added.

Born in Afghanistan in 1911, Karim Lala migrated to India on the age of 21. His authentic title was Abdul Karim Sher Khan. He forayed into the world of crimes by working an unlawful playing den. After some years, he turned the kingpin of a number of legal companies.

Karim Lala was concerned in smuggling, narcotics, playing and extortion for over 20 years in Mumbai.

Since he was from the Pathan neighborhood, it’s mentioned Pashtun chief and freedom fighter Abdul Ghaffar Khan would go to him.

Karim Lala had reportedly met Indira Gandhi a few times- in Delhi and Mumbai. Not solely Congress leaders, however Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was among the many politicians who would meet with him.

Within the 70s and 80s, to keep away from the gang conflict, he had divided Mumbai into areas for different gangs to run their unlawful operations with out confrontations. He and gangster Haji Mastan collectively ran a smuggling syndicate for years.

It’s mentioned that Karim Lala used to throw huge events for Bollywood personalities on the Islamic pageant of Eid al-Fitr. He impressed a number of characters in Hindi movies. It’s mentioned the character of Sher Khan in 1973 blockbuster Zanjeer, performed by iconic actor Pran, was impressed from his life.

Owing to dangerous well being, Karim Lala handed over the reins of the Pathan Gang to his nephew. The gang was later destroyed in gang conflict with Dawood Ibrahim.

Karim Lala died in 2002 on the age of 90.