All-decade CU Buffs football team for the 2010s

Developing a win in need of a bowl recreation wasn’t precisely what the Colorado soccer program had in thoughts for the primary season of the Mel Tucker period.

Tucker, who lately wrapped up his first 12 months because the Buffaloes’ head coach, appears to have this system going right into a constructive course because the 2020s start, however it was maybe becoming to see the last decade finish in one more disappointment.

On Wednesday, the calendar flips to 2020 and begins a brand new decade, which ought to deliver a measure of hope to CU followers. In any case, the 2020s have gotten to be higher than the 2010s, proper?

From 2010-19, CU posted a dismal 44-80 report, a .355 profitable proportion that’s the worst for any decade in program historical past.

At a time when reaching a bowl recreation is less complicated than ever, the Buffs managed to get there simply as soon as within the 2010s. The final time the Buffs performed in fewer than three bowls in a decade was within the 1950s – when there have been by no means greater than 18 bowl groups in a season (there have been 80 this 12 months). By at the moment’s requirements of profitable six video games to turn out to be bowl eligible, the Buffs would have gone to the postseason eight occasions within the 1950s.

The 2010s noticed the Buffs undergo 4 head coaches (six counting interim coaches), two athletic administrators, a convention shift – from the Massive 12 to Pac-12 – and only one profitable season.

Regardless of the struggles, the Buffs have been represented by a number of distinctive gamers throughout the 2010s.

Three quarterbacks set this system’s profession passing report – together with Steven Montez within the 2019 finale. Seven of the highest 9 receivers in CU historical past, by way of profession catches, performed throughout the decade, as did two of the highest three rushers. There have been additionally a formidable bunch of defenders (primarily from the 2016 staff).

When the last decade started, Joel Klatt was the all-time chief passer in CU historical past, Michael Westbrook the all-time chief receiver and Rashaan Salaam was second in speeding. Now, all rank fourth. The profession lists are certain to alter within the subsequent 10 years, as properly.

With the door closing on the 2010s, Buffzone.com has chosen an all-decade staff for the Buffs, honoring a few of these nice gamers who wore the black and gold over the previous 10 years.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback – Sefo Liufau (2013-16): Liufau, who began a CU report 40 video games at quarterback, was the one quarterback to steer the Buffs to a bowl recreation within the final decade. He was the center and soul of the 2016 staff that received the Pac-12 South title and completed 10-Four. He closed his profession with practically 100 CU data, together with profession passing yards (9,568) and whole offense (10,509) – marks that have been damaged this 12 months by Steven Montez.

Phillip Lindsay graduated because the second-leading rusher in Colorado historical past in 2017.

Operating again – Phillip Lindsay (2014-17): The Denver native was the primary participant in CU historical past to hurry for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, and he closed his profession No. 2 on the Buffs’ all-time lists for speeding yards (three,707) and speeding touchdowns (36). He additionally set data for all-purpose yards (5,760) and yards from scrimmage (Four,683), turned the primary working again in CU historical past with 100-plus catches (110) and racked up 976 receiving yards. He’s topped 1,000 speeding yards in each of his NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Operating again – Rodney Stewart (2008-11): Ranks third in CU historical past with three,598 speeding yards and second in each all-purpose yards (Four,828) and yards from scrimmage (Four,567). Started his profession within the earlier decade, however in 2010-11 he totaled 2,172 yards and 14 touchdowns speeding, together with 74 catches for 861 yards. He led the Buffs in speeding and receiving in 2011.

Receiver – Paul Richardson (2010-13): Massive-play specialist who battled accidents, however when he was wholesome he was explosive. He ranks fifth in CU historical past in catches (156), seventh in receiving yards (2,412), third in receiving touchdowns (21) and averaged 15.5 yards per catch. He’s had 143 catches in six NFL seasons.

Receiver – Laviska Shenault (2017-19): Arguably the very best all-around participant at CU in 25 years, he’s skipping his senior 12 months to show professional however leaves CU rating eighth in catches (149) and 11th in receiving yards (1,943). He added 276 speeding yards and scored 18 whole touchdowns.

Nelson Spruce holds the Colorado report for profession receptions, with 294.

Receiver – Nelson Spruce (2012-15): Perhaps probably the most sure-handed receiver to ever play for the Buffs, he closed his profession with CU and Pac-12 profession data for catches (294). He additionally holds CU data for receiving yards (three,347) and receiving touchdowns (23) and is the one participant in Buffs historical past with over 100 catches in a season (106 in 2014).

Tight finish – Ryan Deehan (2008-11): He closed his profession as one of the crucial productive tight ends in CU historical past, with 64 catches for 723 yards. Each numbers rank seventh amongst CU tight ends.

Deal with – David Bakhtiari (2010-12): Began 33 video games in his three seasons and was a two-time second-team All-Pac-12 performer earlier than leaving CU early for the NFL. Now in his seventh season with the Inexperienced Bay Packers, he’s among the best left tackles within the NFL, incomes All-Professional honors in 2018 and being named to his second Professional Bowl this 12 months.

Deal with – Nate Solder (2007-10): Performed only one season this decade, however that 12 months was exceptional. A 3-year starter, he had his greatest 12 months in 2010, when he was the primary deal with in CU historical past to earn consensus All-America honors and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy. A primary-round decide by the NFL’s New England Patriots in 2011, he received two Tremendous Bowls in seven years with them. He has began all 32 video games with the New York Giants the previous two years.

Ryan Miller was a third-team All-American at guard for the Buffaloes.

Guard – Ryan Miller (2007-11): Some of the extremely touted recruits in CU historical past, the Columbine Excessive College product was chosen as a third-team All-American by the Related Press throughout his senior 12 months with the Buffs. He began a school-record 47 video games earlier than changing into a fifth-round draft selection of the Cleveland Browns in 2012. He performed 4 seasons within the NFL.

Guard – Daniel Munyer (2011-14): He began the ultimate 36 video games of his profession, together with his junior and senior seasons at proper guard. Additionally made six profession begins at heart. In all, he performed in 43 video games with 39 begins and twice earned All-Pac-12 honorable point out. A five-year NFL veteran, he’s presently on the apply squad with the Tennessee Titans.

Middle – Alex Kelley (2013-16): A rock in the course of the road throughout his last three seasons, he began at heart for 38 of CU’s 39 video games from 2014-16, lacking one with an damage. At one level, he began 26 video games in a row. He anchored the road throughout the Buffs’ Pac-12 South title season in 2016. That season, he recovered a fumble in the long run zone for a landing – the primary landing by a CU lineman in 21 years.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Jordan Carrell had a dominant 2016 season and had a terrific two years at Colorado.

Defensive position – Jordan Carrell (2015-16): A junior school switch, he was superb in 2015 and dominant in 2016. Throughout his two years at CU, he had 103 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He was a seventh-round draft selection of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.

Defensive position – Mustafa Johnson (2018-current): His 2018 season was maybe probably the most dominating season by a Buffs’ defensive lineman within the decade. That season, he had 73 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and eight.5 sacks. He had 34 tackles and Four.5 sacks throughout an injury-plagued 2019.

Defensive position – Will Pericak (2009-12): The traditional blue-collar, workhorse on the road, the Boulder Excessive College graduate began all 49 video games of his profession (a CU report) and broke the report for many video games performed by a defender. He completed with 207 tackles and three blocked kicks and was honorable point out all-conference thrice (as soon as in Massive 12, twice in Pac-12). He has hung out with seven NFL groups since leaving CU.

Defensive position – Josh Tupou (2012-16): CU’s greatest nostril deal with throughout the 2010s, Tupou made 45 profession begins, together with 41 in a row to shut his profession. He missed the 2015 season with a suspension, however got here again with a dominant 2016, with 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 10 pressures and 7 tackles at or behind the road. He lately accomplished his third season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Linebacker – Jimmie Gilbert (2013-16): An distinctive cross rusher, Gilbert ranks sixth in CU historical past with 20 profession sacks. He had 10.5 of these in 2016, when additionally had 51 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. Up to now 13 years, he’s the one Buff with a minimum of 9 sacks in a season.

Addison Gillam was a freshman All-American in 2013 and one of many high linebackers at Colorado over the previous decade.

Linebacker – Addison Gillam (2013-16): Accidents plagued the latter a part of his profession, having to overlook 11 video games in 2015, however when he was wholesome he was enjoyable to look at. He completed with 270 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He was a unanimous first-team freshman All-American in 2013 (119 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks). Completed his profession with a powerful 2016 season, coming off the bench for 66 tackles and 4 sacks.

Linebacker – Nate Landman (2017-current): Nonetheless has a 12 months to play and he’s proving to be one of many greats at a place that has featured a variety of greats at CU. Through the previous two seasons, he’s had 260 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, six sacks and three interceptions. He was named first-team All-Pac-12 this season.

Linebacker – Kenneth Olugbode (2013-16): A frontrunner for the South champion staff in 2016, he had 130 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and an enormous fumble return for landing that season. Throughout his profession, he performed in 41 video games, with 36 begins, and racked up 299 tackles. He led the Buffs in tackles twice, becoming a member of Landman as the one gamers to do this within the 2010s.

Chidobe Awuzie was arguably the very best all-around participant at Colorado throughout the 2010s.

Cornerback – Chidobe Awuzie (2013-16): Might make a case for him being CU’s greatest general participant of the last decade. He performed everywhere in the secondary throughout his 4 seasons as a starter. He completed with 273 tackles, and set CU data for many tackles for loss (26) and sacks (9) by a defensive again. He earned all-Pac-12 honors twice and simply completed his third season with the Dallas Cowboys, who chosen him within the second spherical of the 2017 draft.

Cornerback – Jimmy Smith (2007-10): He solely performed one season for the Buffs within the 2010s, however could have been the very best pure nook to play at CU within the final decade. In 2010, he earned first-team All-Massive 12 honors. He allowed simply 11 completions throughout his last two seasons at CU. A primary-round decide of the Baltimore Ravens (No. 27 general) in 2011, he’s in his ninth season with them. He helped the Ravens to a victory in Tremendous Bowl XLVII.

Security – Anthony Perkins (2008-11): Though he battled accidents late in his profession, Perkins put collectively a terrific profession with the Buffs. He had 236 tackles, together with a career-high 17 in his last recreation, a 17-14 upset at Utah in 2011. An area product who performed at Northglenn Excessive College, he spent the 2019 season teaching cornerbacks at Colorado State.

Security – Tedric Thompson (2013-16): Probably the most dominant security of the last decade for CU, Thompson had a nostril for the soccer. He completed with 13 profession interceptions (fifth in CU historical past), and had 246 tackles and 34 cross deflections. In 2016, he had 75 tackles, 18 cross breakups and 7 interceptions and was first-team All-Pac-12. He’s in his third season with the Seattle Seahawks, who drafted him within the fourth spherical in 2017.

FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS

Placekicker – Will Oliver (2011-14): Some of the prolific kickers in CU historical past, he’s second all-time in scoring (279) and subject targets made (50) and first in additional factors (129). He was 129-of-131 on additional factors, together with a faculty report 102 in a row, and 50-of-69 on subject targets.

Alex Kinney, who lately accomplished his Colorado profession, was one of many high punters ever at CU.

Punter – Alex Kinney (2015-19): Closed his profession with a school-record 96 punts that landed contained in the 20. He’s second at CU in whole punting yards (10,979) and his common of 41.9 is 10th at school historical past.

Kickoff returner – Marques Mosley (2012-15): He solely held the kick return job for one season, in 2012, however that’s the very best season by a Buff within the decade. He had 549 yards on 21 returns (26.1 common), together with a 100-yard landing.

Punt returner – Nelson Spruce (2012-15): Nothing flashy about him as a punt returner, however as he was a receiver, he was sure-handed. From 2013-15, he had 31 returns for 196 yards (6.three common).

Snapper – JT Bale (2016-19): One in every of solely three snappers within the decade – and one in all solely 5 up to now 18 years – he snapped the ball 488 occasions, probably the most by anybody in CU historical past. He performed in 49 profession video games and was acknowledged as one of many high snappers within the nation by Phil Steele’s School Soccer.

All-around – Beau Bisharat (2016-19): Performed working again and tight finish throughout his profession, however actually shined on particular groups. CU had a grading system for particular groups and his 98 factors are the second-most all-time (and probably the most up to now 20 years). He had 39 profession particular groups tackles.

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Steven Montez (2016-19)

RB – Alex Fontenot (2018-current), Travon McMillian (2018)

WR – Shay Fields (2014-17), Scotty McKnight (2007-10), Devin Ross (2013-17)

TE – Sean Irwin (2013-16)

OT – Jeromy Irwin (2012-17), William Sherman (2018-current)

OG – Kaiwi Crabb (2011-14), Tim Lynott Jr. (2016-19)

C – Gus Handler (2011-13)

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Josh Hartigan (2008-11), Leo Jackson III (2015-17), Samson Kafovalu (2012-16), Chidera Uzo-Diribe (2010-13)

LB – Rick Gamboa (2015-18), Drew Lewis (2016-18), Jon Main (2009-12), Davion Taylor (2018-19)

CB – Isaiah Oliver (2015-17), Ahkello Witherspoon (2014-16)

S – Ryan Moeller (2014-17), Parker Orms (2010-13)

SECOND-TEAM SPECIALISTS

PK – James Stefanou (2017-current)

P – Darragh O’Neill (2011-14)

KOR – KD Nixon (2017-current)

PR – Ronnie Blackmon (2017-18)

SN – Ryan Iverson (2010-13)

AA – Arthur Jaffee (2008-11)

HONORABLE MENTION

Offense

QB – Tyler Hansen (2008-11), Cody Hawkins (2007-10)

RB – Michael Adkins II (2013-17), Tony Jones (2011-14), Christian Powell (2012-15)

WR – Bryce Bobo (2014-17), Tony Brown (2018-19), Toney Clemons (2010-11), KD Nixon (2017-current)

TE – Nick Kasa (2009-12), Brady Russell (2018-current)

OL – Ethan Adkins (2009-11), Arlington Hambright (2019), Jack Harris (2011-13), Gerrad Kough (2014-17), Stephane Nembot (2012-15), Colby Pursell (2018-current)

Protection

DL – Javier Edwards (2017-18), Juda Parker (2011-14), Jalen Sami (2019-current), Justin Solis (2012-15), Forrest West (2009-10)

LB – BJ Beatty (2008-10), Derek McCartney (2014-17), Douglas Rippy (2009-12), Michael Sipili (2006-10), Derrick Webb (2010-13)

CB – Delrick Abrams Jr. (2018-19), Jalil Brown (2007-10), Kenneth Crawley (2012-15), Greg Henderson (2011-14)

S – Jered Bell (2010-15), Afolabi Laguda (2015-17), Mikial Onu (2019), Ray Polk (2009-12), Evan Worthington (2014-18)

Specialists

PK – Diego Gonzalez (2014-16)

P – Davis Worth (2016-19)

KOR – Phillip Lindsay (2014-17)

PR – Jay MacIntyre (2015-18)

SN – Wyatt Tucker Smith (2014-15)

AA – Jordan Murphy (2013-15)