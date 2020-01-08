“All Is Well”: Trump After Iran Fires Missiles At Bases Used By US In Iraq

Donald Trump’s tweet hints that US is unfazed by Iran assault on Iraq bases utilized by US forces.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump tweeted “all is well” hours after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at two army bases utilized by US forces in Iraq.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” President Trump tweeted.

All is effectively! Missiles launched from Iran at two army bases positioned in Iraq. Evaluation of casualties & damages happening now. Thus far, so good! We’ve got probably the most highly effective and effectively geared up army wherever on this planet, by far! I can be making an announcement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January eight, 2020

Iran mentioned it launched the missile assault to retaliate for final week’s killing of its prime army commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike, in response to an announcement on state TV. The assertion advised the US to withdraw its troops from the area to stop extra deaths, state TV mentioned. The Pentagon didn’t present reviews of casualties within the assault.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman mentioned in an announcement, including the bases focused have been al-Asad air base and one other in Erbil, Iraq.

President Trump, who visited the al-Asad air base in December 2018, has been briefed on reviews of the assault and was monitoring the state of affairs, White Home spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham mentioned. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper arrived on the White Home following information of the assault. It was unclear what response, if any, america was planning, information company Reuters reported.

Hours earlier on Tuesday, Mr Esper mentioned the US ought to anticipate retaliation from Iran over Friday’s killing in Iraq of Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Drive. “I think we should expect that they will retaliate in some way, shape or form,” he advised a information briefing on the Pentagon, including that such retaliation might be via Iran-backed proxy teams exterior of Iran or “by their own hand.”

“We’re prepared for any contingency. And then we will respond appropriately to whatever they do.”

Inventory markets in Asia fell sharply on information of the rocket assault, whereas investor secure havens together with the Japanese yen and gold shot greater. US crude costs surged nearly 5 per cent on worries any battle may minimize oil provides.

The US Federal Aviation Administration mentioned it could prohibit US civil aviation operators from working within the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Singapore Airways had already diverted all flight routes from Iranian airspace.

With inputs from Reuters