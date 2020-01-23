All lanes of 405 Freeway closed in Redondo Beach by hazmat problem, CHP says

All lanes of the 405 Freeway close to Redondo Seashore and Lawndale have been closed due to a hazardous supplies problem, the California Freeway Patrol mentioned Thursday.

Authorities acquired a name at 11:02 a.m. about the issue, which compelled each the north- and southbound lanes to be closed, the CHP mentioned. The on-ramp to Hawthorne Avenue can be closed, authorities mentioned.

It was not instantly clear when the lanes can be reopened. The precise explanation for the incident can be unknown right now.