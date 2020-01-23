News

All lanes of 405 Freeway closed in Redondo Beach by hazmat problem, CHP says

January 24, 2020
The California Freeway Patrol says it doesn’t know when the 405 Freeway will reopen.

By Emmanuel Morgan 

All lanes of the 405 Freeway close to Redondo Seashore and Lawndale have been closed due to a hazardous supplies problem, the California Freeway Patrol mentioned Thursday.

Authorities acquired a name at 11:02 a.m. about the issue, which compelled each the north- and southbound lanes to be closed, the CHP mentioned. The on-ramp to Hawthorne Avenue can be closed, authorities mentioned.

It was not instantly clear when the lanes can be reopened. The precise explanation for the incident can be unknown right now.

Emmanuel Morgan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Occasions. Previous to becoming a member of The Occasions in October 2019, his work appeared within the Charlotte Observer and the Atlanta Journal-Structure. Morgan is a graduate of Elon College and a local of Charlotte, N.C.

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist.

