All Of The 2020 Oscars Snubs & Surprises!

Earlier than we will even get to the award present, we’ve to get by way of the nomination morning.

Sadly, many have been left with a bitter style of their mouths following Monday’s 2020 Oscars nominations.

Whereas some have been acknowledged for his or her excellent work, there have been additionally various snubs:

Feminine Filmmakers

Many feared this could be the case with the Academy after no feminine administrators have been acknowledged by the Hollywood International Press Affiliation, and so they have been sadly right. Just a few who have been anticipated to have been short-listed: Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers, Lulu Wang for The Farewell, Olivia Wilde for Booksmart, and Greta Gerwig for Little Ladies.

Nevertheless, we will thank Issa Rae for delivering the right icy one-liner in response to the boys solely membership:

“CONGRATULATIONS TO THOSE MEN” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IkIe1bVigz — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) January 13, 2020

No feminine screenwriters have been acknowledged within the Greatest Authentic Screenplay class, although Gerwig did rating a nom within the Greatest Tailored Screenplay class (although she is the one nominated feminine).

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez acquired Golden Globes, Critics’ Selection, and Display screen Actors Guild nominations for her position in Hustlers, however was unable to safe a nom by the Academy this yr regardless of appreciable buzz for her position. Sadly, the movie noticed no extra nominations.

On an analogous word, Lupita Nyong’o and Awkwafina additionally didn’t handle to seize noms for his or her main roles in Us and The Farewell.

Beyoncé & Taylor Swift

Neither Beyoncé nor Taylor Swift snagged nominations for his or her authentic songs in The Lion King or Cats, respectively. The Lion King was solely nominated for Visible Results, whereas Cats noticed no nominations.

Frozen 2

It got here as a shock when Lacking Hyperlink took residence the Golden Globe earlier this month within the Greatest Animated Function Movie class, however much more of a shock when Frozen 2 failed to choose up a nomination on the Oscars.

Robert De Niro

Whereas it doesn’t come as an enormous shock given he wasn’t nominated by the Globes, SAG-AFTRA, or BAFTA, Robert De Niro did not make it as a Greatest Actor nominee for his position in The Irishman. He isn’t alone in being snubbed out of the class.

Many have been shocked when Taron Egerton, who gained the Golden Globe on this class, was not nominated for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman. The competitors proved stiff this yr as Christian Bale and Eddie Murphy have been additionally left within the mud for his or her roles in Ford v Ferrari and Dolemite Is My Identify. Adam Sandler‘s out of character position in Uncut Gems was a favourite of many movie-goers, however not with the Academy, apparently.

What do U suppose, Perezcious movie buffs?? Which was probably the most shocking for you?? Sound OFF (beneath) within the feedback along with your take!!

