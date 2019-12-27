All Police Stations In Hyderabad To Get Cyber Crime Wing

No less than 1,400 cyber crime circumstances have been registered in 2019 from Hyderabad. (File)

Hyderabad:

In an effort to sort out the rising menace of cyber crimes, each police station in Hyderabad will get against the law wing particularly to cope with such circumstances.

No less than 1,400 cyber crime circumstances have been registered in 2019 alone from Hyderabad.

“The cases of cyber crime in the city are increasing compared to the last few years and we are registering all the cases which are being reported and the investigation is also being carried out by the Cyber Crime Wings,” stated Avinash Mohanty, Joint commissioner of police of Cyber Crime Station and Detective Division.

“This year till now around 1,400 cases have been registered in Cyber Crime Station and the figure may increase to 1,500 till this year end. As there is an increase in technology, the cyber crime cases may increase in the coming days,” he added.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of police of Hyderabad metropolis stated, “Even in global cities like New York and other places cyber crime cases are on the rise and to deal with such cases soon we are going to set up Cyber Crime Wing in each police station in Hyderabad city to deal with cyber crime cases especially.”

On Thursday, Mr Kumar had stated that crime in Hyderabad metropolis decreased by three per cent this 12 months, as in comparison with the final 12 months. In 2019, 15,598 circumstances have been registered whereas 16,084 circumstances have been registered in 2018.