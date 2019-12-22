All polytechnic examinations canceled in UP till 26th December

UP Polytechnic Examination: Violent incidents in Uttar Pradesh in protest of Civil Modification Act (CAA) In view of this, all of the particular again paper examinations of polytechnics have been canceled throughout the state. In keeping with Technical Training Council Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Singh, all examinations from December 23 to 26 will probably be held within the first week of January within the new yr. In view of the violent incidents earlier, the Council had 20 and 21 postponed the December examination.

In keeping with the council secretary, a gathering of the examination committee will probably be known as on Tuesday. After this, the council will launch a brand new schedule of particular again paper examination on the web site. He mentioned that there was no change within the examination facilities. College students will attain the examination heart by viewing their examination schedule via the web site.

