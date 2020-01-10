All-star cast joins Keeley Hawes for new ITV drama Finding Alice

ITV introduced the complete star-studded solid for its new drama Discovering Alice.

Joanna Lumley, Kenneth Cranham, Nigel Havers, Jason Merrells, Gemma Jones and Sharon Rooney have all been confirmed for the six-part sequence. They be a part of Bodyguard‘s Keeley Hawes, who was also involved in the early stages of the series’ improvement.

RED Manufacturing Firm CEO and government producer Nicola Shindler mentioned, “To have such a strong calibre of actors join the cast alongside Keeley to breathe life into these complex characters is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to audiences meeting them.”

Hawes stars because the titular Alice, who strikes into her newly refurbished residence together with her husband Harry, performed by Merrells (Agatha Raisin).

Earlier than they will settle in, nevertheless, Harry dies by falling down the steps he designed, leaving Alice to navigate their fantastic but impractical residence alone. In addition to struggling to search out the fridge, Alice will battle together with her husband’s secrets and techniques, too (seems he was retaining a lot).

Lumley and Havers will seem as Alice’s dad and mom, Sarah and Roger, whereas Jones and Cranham will play her in-laws, joined by Rooney as Harry’s sister Nicola. Paranoid’s Isabella Pappas has additionally been confirmed as Alice and Harry’s teenage daughter Charlotte.

The drama is written by Roger Goldby and Simon Nye, and produced by the minds behind Blissful Valley.

Filming for Discovering Alice begins this month.