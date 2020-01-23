All The Boys Coming To Netflix In February!

Aww, Netflix, you didn’t neglect!
The streaming service is bringing the romance for February, giving us traditional love tales like The Pocket book and Expensive John.
And naturally there’s the extremely anticipated sequel To All The Boys: PS I Nonetheless Love You dropping on February 12 — simply in time for Valentine’s Day!
After all, it’s not simply romance. There’s a wide selection of counterprogramming for these celebrating Singles Consciousness Day, just like the scary unique collection Locke & Key and the return of sci-fi hit Altered Carbon.
See all the things coming and going subsequent month (under)!
Obtainable February 1
A Unhealthy Mothers Christmas
A Little Princess
Again to the Future Half III
Blade Runner: The Ultimate Reduce
Heart Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Expensive John
The Soiled Dozen
Soiled Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Pocket book
The Different Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Project
Police Academy three: Again in Coaching
Police Academy four: Residents on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Project: Miami Seashore
Police Academy 6: Metropolis Beneath Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Film 2
Intercourse and the Metropolis 2
February three
Sordo
Group Kaylie: Half three
February four
Religion, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Nice!
February 5
Black Hollywood: “They’ve Gotta Have Us”
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
February 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
February 7
Locke & Key
My Holo Love
Who Killed Malcolm X?
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Lady
February eight
The Coldest Recreation
February 9
Higher Name Saul: Season four
Captain Underpants Epic Alternative-o-Rama
Polaroid
February 11
Good Time
Camino a Romaq Ball
February 12
Anna Karenina
To All of the Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You
February 13
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love Is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
February 14
Cable Ladies: Ultimate Season
Isi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Film: Farmageddon
February 15
Starship Troopers
February 17
The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia
February 19
Chef Present: Quantity three
February 20
Spectros
February 21
A Haunted Home
Infants
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7
System Crasher
February 22
Lady on the Third Ground
February 23
Full Depend
February 25
Each Time I Die
February 26
I Am Not Okay With This
February 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Indignant Birds Film 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Again-Evolution
February 28
All of the Vibrant Locations
Babylon Berlin: Season three
System 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Rejoice Alex Assortment
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Assortment
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Assortment
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Eating places on the Edge
Unstoppable
February 29
Jerry Maguire
And right here’s all the things that’s going (under)!
Leaving February 11
Clouds of Sils Maria
February 14
District 9
February 15
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
February 18
The 2000s: Season 1
February 19
Charlotte’s Internet
Gangs of New York
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
The Seventies: Season 1
February 20
Lincoln
February 21
The Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath
February 26
Our Fool Brother
February 27
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Assortment
Jeopardy!: Faculty Championship II
Jeopardy!: Academics’ Match II
Jeopardy!: Teen Match III
Jeopardy!: Match of Champions III
February 28
My Little Pony Equestria Ladies: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Concern
Trainspotting
February 29
50/50
American Magnificence
Anger Administration
Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility
Free Willy
Hustle & Stream
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Thoughts of a Chef: Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up within the Air
[Image via Warner Bros/Netflix/Sony/YouTube.]
