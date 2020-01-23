CELEBRITY NEWS News

All The Boys Coming To Netflix In February!

January 24, 2020
Aww, Netflix, you didn’t neglect!

The streaming service is bringing the romance for February, giving us traditional love tales like The Pocket book and Expensive John.

And naturally there’s the extremely anticipated sequel To All The Boys: PS I Nonetheless Love You dropping on February 12 — simply in time for Valentine’s Day!

After all, it’s not simply romance. There’s a wide selection of counterprogramming for these celebrating Singles Consciousness Day, just like the scary unique collection Locke & Key and the return of sci-fi hit Altered Carbon.

See all the things coming and going subsequent month (under)!

Obtainable February 1

A Unhealthy Mothers Christmas

A Little Princess

Again to the Future Half III

Blade Runner: The Ultimate Reduce

Heart Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Expensive John

The Soiled Dozen

Soiled Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Pocket book

The Different Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Project

Police Academy three: Again in Coaching

Police Academy four: Residents on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Project: Miami Seashore

Police Academy 6: Metropolis Beneath Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Film 2

Intercourse and the Metropolis 2

February three

Sordo

Group Kaylie: Half three

February four

Religion, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Nice!

February 5

Black Hollywood: “They’ve Gotta Have Us”

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

February 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

February 7

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Lady

February eight

The Coldest Recreation

February 9

Higher Name Saul: Season four

Captain Underpants Epic Alternative-o-Rama

Polaroid

February 11

Good Time

Camino a Romaq Ball

February 12

Anna Karenina

To All of the Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You

February 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Love Is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

February 14

Cable Ladies: Ultimate Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Film: Farmageddon

February 15

Starship Troopers

February 17

The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia

February 19

Chef Present: Quantity three

February 20

Spectros

February 21

A Haunted Home

Infants

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

February 22

Lady on the Third Ground

February 23

Full Depend

February 25

Each Time I Die

February 26

I Am Not Okay With This

February 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Indignant Birds Film 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Again-Evolution

February 28

All of the Vibrant Locations

Babylon Berlin: Season three

System 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Rejoice Alex Assortment

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Assortment

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Assortment

La trinchera infinita

Queen Sono

Eating places on the Edge

Unstoppable

February 29

Jerry Maguire

And right here’s all the things that’s going (under)!

Leaving February 11

Clouds of Sils Maria

February 14

District 9

February 15

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

February 18

The 2000s: Season 1

February 19

Charlotte’s Internet

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

February 20

Lincoln

February 21

The Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath

February 26

Our Fool Brother

February 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Assortment

Jeopardy!: Faculty Championship II

Jeopardy!: Academics’ Match II

Jeopardy!: Teen Match III

Jeopardy!: Match of Champions III

February 28

My Little Pony Equestria Ladies: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Concern

Trainspotting

February 29

50/50

American Magnificence

Anger Administration

Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility

Free Willy

Hustle & Stream

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Thoughts of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up within the Air

