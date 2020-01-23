All The Boys Coming To Netflix In February!

Aww, Netflix, you didn’t neglect!

The streaming service is bringing the romance for February, giving us traditional love tales like The Pocket book and Expensive John.

And naturally there’s the extremely anticipated sequel To All The Boys: PS I Nonetheless Love You dropping on February 12 — simply in time for Valentine’s Day!

After all, it’s not simply romance. There’s a wide selection of counterprogramming for these celebrating Singles Consciousness Day, just like the scary unique collection Locke & Key and the return of sci-fi hit Altered Carbon.

See all the things coming and going subsequent month (under)!

Obtainable February 1 A Unhealthy Mothers Christmas A Little Princess Again to the Future Half III Blade Runner: The Ultimate Reduce Heart Stage Cookie’s Fortune Expensive John The Soiled Dozen Soiled Harry Driving Miss Daisy Elizabeth Elizabeth: The Golden Age Fools Rush In Hancock Love Jacked The Pocket book The Different Guys The Pianist Police Academy Police Academy 2: Their First Project Police Academy three: Again in Coaching Police Academy four: Residents on Patrol Police Academy 5: Project: Miami Seashore Police Academy 6: Metropolis Beneath Siege Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow Purple Rain Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves Scary Film 2 Intercourse and the Metropolis 2 February three Sordo Group Kaylie: Half three February four Religion, Hope & Love She Did That Tom Papa: You’re Doing Nice! February 5 Black Hollywood: “They’ve Gotta Have Us” #cats_the_mewvie The Pharmacist Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story February 6 Cagaster of an Insect Cage February 7 Locke & Key My Holo Love Who Killed Malcolm X? The Ballad of Lefty Brown Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 Horse Lady February eight The Coldest Recreation February 9 Higher Name Saul: Season four Captain Underpants Epic Alternative-o-Rama Polaroid February 11 Good Time Camino a Romaq Ball February 12 Anna Karenina To All of the Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You February 13 Dragon Quest Your Story Love Is Blind Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 February 14 Cable Ladies: Ultimate Season Isi & Ossi A Shaun the Sheep Film: Farmageddon February 15 Starship Troopers February 17 The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia February 19 Chef Present: Quantity three February 20 Spectros February 21 A Haunted Home Infants Gentefied Glitch Techs Puerta 7 System Crasher February 22 Lady on the Third Ground February 23 Full Depend February 25 Each Time I Die February 26 I Am Not Okay With This February 27 Altered Carbon: Season 2 The Indignant Birds Film 2 Followers Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Again-Evolution February 28 All of the Vibrant Locations Babylon Berlin: Season three System 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 Jeopardy!: Rejoice Alex Assortment Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Assortment Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Assortment La trinchera infinita Queen Sono Eating places on the Edge Unstoppable February 29 Jerry Maguire

And right here’s all the things that’s going (under)!

Leaving February 11 Clouds of Sils Maria February 14 District 9 February 15 Milk Operator Peter Rabbit February 18 The 2000s: Season 1 February 19 Charlotte’s Internet Gangs of New York The Eighties: Season 1 The Nineties: Season 1 The Seventies: Season 1 February 20 Lincoln February 21 The Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath February 26 Our Fool Brother February 27 Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Assortment Jeopardy!: Faculty Championship II Jeopardy!: Academics’ Match II Jeopardy!: Teen Match III Jeopardy!: Match of Champions III February 28 My Little Pony Equestria Ladies: Rainbow Rocks Primal Concern Trainspotting February 29 50/50 American Magnificence Anger Administration Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility Free Willy Hustle & Stream Igor Layer Cake Rachel Getting Married Stripes The Matrix The Matrix Reloaded The Matrix Revolutions The Thoughts of a Chef: Season 1-5 The Taking of Pelham 123 Up within the Air

