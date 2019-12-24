All the ways The Rise of Skywalker ignores The Last Jedi

When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived in theaters worldwide on December 20, 2019, followers had been curious as to how, after two years of discourse concerning The Final Jedi, director J.J. Abrams would reverse course and convey the story again to his authentic plan. After Abrams stepped away quickly for the eighth episode of the Skywalker saga, he handed the movie over to Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Looper, Brick), who put his personal spin on the franchise, turning Star Wars on its head by throwing out a few of Abrams’ plotlines and taking some very actual dangers with the beloved franchise.

Whereas some assume Johnson’s method was contemporary, revolutionary, and enjoyable, a sure faction of Star Wars diehards clearly thought that Johnson had dedicated a cardinal sin, and in the end, Abrams was there to again them up. After a reasonably contentious press tour within the buildup to The Rise of Skywalker‘s launch, Abrams revealed his renewed imaginative and prescient within the ultimate Skywalker saga movie, and in a number of methods, it appears as if the director got down to erase a number of the components that some followers actually beloved about Episode VIII. So listed here are all of the methods The Rise of Skywalker ignores The Final Jedi, and this could go with out saying, however large Rise of Skywalker spoilers are forward!