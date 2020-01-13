All those man games lost still taking a toll on Raptors

The Raptors have achieved a reasonably respectable job holding down the fort with out key gamers all season.

The most recent mass rush to the injured record included Pascal Siakam, Norm Powell, Marc Gasol after which, becoming a member of that group about three weeks later, Fred VanVleet, who was making his second go to.

Earlier than all of that, there have been the month-long absences of each Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka.

Simply staying above .500 with all these key items lacking was an accomplishment.

With out Lowry and Ibaka, the staff went a collective 9-2.

With out Siakam and Powell — who each returned Monday — in addition to Gasol, who stays out, the staff was 5-Four.

Overcoming these losses comes at a price and that value remains to be being seen at the moment, even because the injured make their approach again to the courtroom.

The toll manifests itself in quite a lot of methods, however proper now the obvious is an incapability to play at a heightened degree for all 48 minutes.

In two of the previous three video games, which had been additionally the 2 losses, the Raptors squandered huge leads on residence courtroom, letting winnable video games slip away.

In each of these video games, the Raptors regarded absolutely in management for 3 or extra quarters, solely to see the lockdown protection on opposing stars slip in the direction of the tip, which finally let each video games slip away.

When Toronto is at its finest, it mainly eliminates the opposing staff’s high scoring menace with blanket defence.

It’s a recipe that requires a whole lot of power from the entire staff as a Demar DeRozan or Damian Lillard attracts a number of our bodies on the catch, forcing them to surrender the ball.

It’s a technique that labored wonders earlier within the 12 months towards the likes of Lillard, LeBron James and even Kawhi Leonard and James Harden to some extent. But it surely requires 48 minutes of targeted, high-energy play.

Earlier within the 12 months, even down males, the Raptors had been able to that.

Currently, they don’t appear like they’re.

Within the Portland sport, the Raptors had Lillard below wraps for the entire first half and a portion of the third quarter earlier than he received going and wound up with 20 factors because the Blazers got here again from a 14-point deficit to win totally on his scoring.

Towards the Spurs 5 nights later however once more at residence on the Scotiabank Enviornment, the lead received as huge as 18 as DeRozan was denied the ball for many of the first two and a half quarters. When he did get it, the Raptors converged on him forcing it out of his fingers. DeRozan, similar to Lillard was a non-factor by means of a half with simply two factors to the three Lillard had on the break.

Each stars discovered their legs because the Raptors misplaced theirs within the second half, pulling their respective groups to wins. DeRozan wound up with a game-high 25.

The letdown is sort of comprehensible given how lengthy the Raptors have been taking part in shorthanded, although you’ll by no means hear these phrases from Nick Nurse, Kyle Lowry or anybody in that locker room.

Sunday’s second-half power drain was additional fed by the much-needed returning injured, who didn’t fairly have their legs after the lengthy layoff.

The excellent news is that the power drain needs to be coming to an finish.

Siakam, who admitted he handled some “heavy legs” his first sport again, and even Powell referenced needing a while to get his legs below him, will each be higher as they get re-acclimated to the grind of an NBA sport.

And due to that, the load on the others who’ve been carrying the burden of their absence will likely be lessened.

Nurse has definitely seen it, however he additionally sees it for what it’s: A carry-over from the months of taking part in shorthanded.

“I believe that usually our fourth-quarter defence is nice, nevertheless it wasn’t (Sunday) and it wasn’t towards Portland the opposite evening and we form of let the star guys do the harm and that’s probably not what was taking place all through the sport, proper?

“So we’ve simply received to have the ability to maintain that over some prolonged time, and that’s in all probability a bit of more durable to do with lots of people out and in of the lineup,” he stated. “The consistency thing gets jolted every time two guys come in and out, I think, but that will even itself out here.”

QUICK HITS

Patrick McCaw and that second unit Nurse has been utilizing aren’t precisely a gaggle that may gentle it up on the scoreboard, however there’s no questioning their need. That group switches and closes out on shooters, and customarily creates havoc as groups attempt to arrange their offence nearly as good or higher than many beginning fives within the league. They don’t at all times do it constantly, but when they ever do handle to place two halves collectively, it’s going to be a positive bench unit that may actually assist this staff. And with the injured record getting shorter by the day, that unit will finally be bolstered by the return of Ibaka and both Powell or whoever he would take out of the beginning 5 to get Powell in, if Nurse carries by means of along with his beforehand toyed with a plan to get Powell in with the starters.