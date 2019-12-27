Allahabad Bank, UCO Bank, IOB get Rs 8,655 cr fund infusion

These banks filed separate regulatory filings on their capital infusion.twitter

Three loss making PSU Banks — Allahabad Financial institution, Indian Abroad Financial institution and UCO Financial institution – have gotten Rs eight,655 crore contemporary capital infusion from the federal government.

The Finance Ministry has authorized infusing contemporary capital amounting to Rs 2,153 crore within the Allahabad Financial institution, Rs 2,142 crore within the UCO Financial institution and Rs four,360 crore within the Indian Abroad Financial institution through preferential allotment of shares.

UCO Financial institution posted a lack of Rs 892 crore in Q2, Allahabad Financial institution a lack of Rs 2,103 crore and Indian Abroad Financial institution posted Rs 2,254 crore loss in July-September quarter.

All these banks, besides the Allahabad Financial institution, are at the moment below the Reserve Financial institution of India’s immediate corrective motion (PCA) framework and they should have internet NPA beneath six per cent to get out of PCA which is a key criterion.

“We wish to inform that the Bank has received via letter on December 26 a sanction from Government of India for release of Rs 4,360 crore towards contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares (Special Securities/Bonds) of the Bank during the financial year 2019-20 as Government’s investment,” the IOB mentioned.

“Government of India, vide letter on December 26, conveyed their sanction for release of capital of Rs 2,142 crore towards contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of UCO Bank,” the UCO Financial institution mentioned.

These infusions are a part of the Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation introduced within the Price range.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had first proposed a capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore in public sector banks in two phases. The federal government had so infused Rs 60,314 crore out of this.