Allegations Surface Of Tessa Blanchard Using N-Word & Bullying Coworkers

Tessa Blanchard has an incredible alternative at Impression Wrestling’s Onerous To Kill pay-per-view on January 12th. She might grow to be the first-ever feminine Impression World Champion. One thing happened on-line a day earlier than her large match that she in all probability didn’t count on.

Blanchard tweeted out: “Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen.” We’re not 100% sure what prompted Tessa to tweet this out, however Sienna replied to Blanchard’s tweet to recount one thing she alleged Blanchard did in Japan.

Keep in mind if you spat in a black lady’s face and known as her the N-word in Japan? Was that you simply “supporting ladies“? The AUDACITY of this tweet

Chelsea Inexperienced additionally replied to Tessa Blanchard by saying that she’s at all times “put down, bullied, and belittled countless female coworkers.” That doesn’t sound like help to Inexperienced.

You’ve persistently put down, bullied, and belittled numerous feminine coworkers, together with me. Is that help?

To date Tessa Blanchard has not replied to those allegations. We are going to maintain a detailed eye on this example proper right here at Ringside Information.