December 28, 2019 | 9:22am

A youngster in northern France is accused of killing a priest who allegedly abused him — by ramming a crucifix down the cleric’s throat.

Roger Matassoli, 91, had been accused of molesting a minimum of 4 folks throughout a decades-long profession with the French Roman Catholic church, FranceInfo reported.

The perpetrator was recognized solely as Alexandre V., who labored as a housekeeper on the priest’s residence in Agnetz, Oise, northern France and was busted by police as he tried to flee the residence. The priest was additionally accused of molesting Alexandre’s father.

The suspect was arrested and charged with homicide, torture and resisting arrest. French authorities are treating the crime as a revenge killing.

Regardless of an extended historical past of allegations, Matassoli was shuffled round to completely different places and remained on the church payroll till 2018, one thing church officers chalked as much as an “ecclesiastical error.”

The sister of 1 abuse sufferer, recognized solely as Colette, provided a graphic description to FranceInfo of Matassoli’s alleged crimes inflicted on her brother Jacques.

“There were showers, there were photo scenes: The priest asked Jacques to get naked on his bed. Matassoli also masturbated on my brother,” she instructed the outlet.