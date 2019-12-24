December 24, 2019 | 5:13pm

Right here’s one technique to unfold some vacation cheer.

A Colorado financial institution robber tossed fistfuls of money into the air and exclaimed, “Merry Christmas!” following a stick-up, in accordance with a report Tuesday.

David Wayne Oliver, 65, allegedly walked into the Academy Financial institution department in downtown Colorado Springs and claimed to have a weapon in his pocket, KTTV 11 Information stated.

He made off with an undisclosed sum of money throughout the heist round 12:30 p.m. on Monday, cops informed the station.

However as an alternative of getting away, Oliver — whose mug shot reveals him with a bushy white beard — allegedly determined to make like Santa Claus and share the loot as soon as he hit the road, witness Dion Pascale stated.

“He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!’” Pascale informed KTTV.

Bystanders scooped up the payments, however introduced them again to the financial institution, Pascale stated.

In the meantime, Oliver strolled into a close-by Starbucks espresso store, the place he “sat down and waited for the cops” to return and arrest him, Pascale added.

Oliver — who was wished on an unspecified arrest warrant — is being held within the El Paso County jail, the place he’ll spend Christmas awaiting a courtroom look on Thursday, information present.