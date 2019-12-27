Alleged drunk driver jumps curb, mows down Scarborough bus shelter

Simply days after two Centennial School college students had been killed by an alleged drunk driver in Scarborough, one other motorist faces a drunk driving cost after smashing right into a TTC bus shelter in the identical neighbourhood.

There have been folks within the bus shelter on the time, however fortunately no person was killed the most recent incident.

Toronto Police say the automobile jumped the curb, drove by some bushes and crashed into the bus shelter at Sheppard and Progress Aves. round 1 a.m.

The motive force was arrested for impaired driving and Site visitors Companies is investigating.

Final Sunday, simply after 6:30 p.m., three Centennial School worldwide college students had been run down on a sidewalk at Markham Rd. and Progess Ave.

Two 19-year-old males had been killed and the 20-year-old brother of one of many deceased was injured.

Michael Johnson, 40, of Pickering, was arrested on the scene and charged with 9 offences together with impaired driving inflicting demise.

[email protected]