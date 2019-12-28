News

Alliance Air connects Bengaluru-Mysuru with Kalaburagi

December 28, 2019
State-run Air India’s subsidiary Alliance Air launched a direct service from Kalaburagi in north Karnataka to Bengaluru and Mysuru within the state’s southern area, an official stated on Friday.

“The daily service between Kalaburagi and Mysuru via Bengaluru will be operated under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) of the central government called Udan (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik),” stated the official in a press release right here.

Kalaburagi is about 580 km north of the southern state capital Bengaluru.

Constructed by the state-run Airport Authority of India (AAI) in partnership with the state authorities, the airport was opened for operations on November 22, over a decade after its basis was laid on June 14, 2008.

“The regional airport has enabled direct air connectivity between the state capital (Bengaluru) and the town of palaces (Mysuru) with Kalaburagi, an necessary industrial and pilgrim centre within the state’s norther area.

Unfold over 567 acres of farmlands close to Srinivas Sardagi, the airport has three.25 km-long runway, making it the second longest within the state after the worldwide airport at Devanahalli in north Bengaluru.

“The 3-hour flight will reduce the travel duration from 12-15 hours between Kalaburagi and Mysuru via Bengaluru by train or bus.”

The feeder airline operates 70-seater turboprop plane on the route.

“From Sufi city to the city of palaces, Alliance Air has connected Kalaburagi with Bengaluru and Mysuru under Udan-RCS with daily flights,” tweeted the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The northern city within the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka area is in style for the holy shrine (dargah) of Sufi saint Hazrath Khaja Banda Nawaz Gaisu Daraz (1321-1422) of the Chisti order, who has lakhs of followers in South Asia.

The flight departs from Mysuru at eight:30 a.m. and arrives in Bengaluru at 9.10 a.m. and leaves at 9:50 a.m. and lands in Kalaburagi at 11:25 a.m..

The return flight from Kalaburagi at 11.50 a.m. arrives in Bengaluru at 1.30 p.m. and departs at 2 p.m. and lands in Mysuru at 2.50 p.m

