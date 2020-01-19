Alliance Air To Take Special Children On 40-Minute Flight In Bhubaneshwar

Alliance Air will take these flyers on a 40-minute flight inside Bhubaneshwar.

Bhubaneshwar:

Air India’s regional arm, Alliance Air, stated on Sunday that it’ll fly a bunch of “children with special needs” onboard its ATRaircraft over Bhubaneshwar skies on Wednesday.

There will probably be a complete of 44 such youngsters, chosen by a Bhubaneswar-based NGO, comprising 21 women and 23 boys with 19 escorts, the airline stated in a launch.

Alliance Air will take these flyers on a 40-minute flight inside Bhubaneshwar, it added.

Virtually all youngsters are from the city poor areas of Bhubaneshwar and some from an area tribal village Baripada, it stated.

The particular flight is being operated below the collaboration of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India and Alliance Air with Odisha authorities, the airline stated.