“Allowed To Experiment”: Kohli On Batting At No.4 After Crushing Loss

Virat Kohli didn’t impress with the willow on the quantity 4 place as India suffered a 10-wicket loss to Australia within the first One-day Worldwide of the three-match collection in Mumbai on Tuesday. It was Australia’s largest ever ODI victory over India, by margin of wickets. Captain Virat Kohli, who misplaced his wicket for 16 runs, wasn’t shy in admitting that his choice to bat at quantity 4 did not work in India’s favour, however added that he’s “allowed to experiment a bit”.

Kohli, who normally bats at quantity three, dropped himself to 4 to slot in KL Rahul within the batting order. Rahul scored 47 runs off 61 balls, together with 4 boundaries, however didn’t convert it into an enormous rating.

“We’ve had this discussion many times in the past as well, due to the way KL has been batting. We’ve tried to fit him into the team,” Kohli stated on the post-match presentation.

“Having said that, it hasn’t gone our way when I have batted at no.4, so we have to see how it goes. At the same time, it’s about giving opportunities to the other guys. People need not panic for just this one game. I think I am allowed to experiment a bit,” he added.

After being requested to bat, India rode on Shikhar Dhawan’s 74-run knock earlier than folding for 255 in 49.1 overs.

Australia got here to chase with an attacking mindset as each their openers David Warner and Aaron Finch smashed a century every to assist Australia chase down the goal with 74 balls to spare.

“We were totally outplayed in all departments. It’s a strong Australian team, if you don’t play well, they could hurt you,” the Indian skipper stated.

“We saw that with the bat in hand. We didn’t get enough runs. I thought we were too respectful at certain phases and it cost us. Can’t do that against a team like Australia,” he added.

Australia are 1-Zero up within the collection however Kohli is hoping to “bounce back” within the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday.

“This is a chance for the team to bounce back but as I said, credit to Australia today. Today was one of those days when we weren’t allowed to get into the game at all,” Kohli stated.

The third and closing ODI shall be performed in Bengaluru on Sunday.