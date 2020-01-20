Allu Arjun is on cloud nine after joining the 100 cr club. Credit goes to his favourite person

Nonetheless from success celebrations of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo.PR Handout

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and workforce is driving excessive on the success of the movie and it has grow to be Allu Arjun’s first-ever movie to enter the 100 crore membership. The workforce celebrated the success with the residents of Vizag within the stunning metropolis. The entire workforce flew to Vizag to and it was fairly an emotional second for Allu Arjun.

The actor is tremendous blissful as his movie has grow to be a blockbuster and particularly on coming into the 100 Cr membership. Allu Arjun has been wanting to attain this sort of hit together with his father and famend producer Allu Arjun since a very long time and it has been wishing too. “I always wished to score an industry hit with my father and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is fulfilling it, thanks to Trivikram. This is my sweetest memory. I am falling short of words to explain how happy I am. My father gave industry hits for Chiranjeevi Garu and Rajinikanth Garu. He scored an industry with Ram Charan (Magadheera) as well. In Hindi, his productional, ‘Ghajini’, with Amir Khan was an industry hit,” he mentioned.

Additional, he thanked his followers for all of the love they showered on him. “My fans held a rally with 500 bikes while I was visiting Vizag. I am repeating my previous statement ‘Everyone has fans, but I have an army’. I got a good start to 2020 with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and I hope to capitalize on it. I thanks the mega fans for supporting me all the while. Records are very temporary. Another film might break those records in another six months. The main aim is to keep the audience entertained. Records are temporary, feelings at permanent,” he added.

Allu Arjun aka Bunny, added that he has obtained many cellphone calls saying that his efficiency within the movie has been wonderful and mentioned that every one the credit score goes to Trivikram. “Only a director can make a film click and that is exactly what Trivikram did. If a cinema is a painting, the hero will be the canvas and the producer will be the frame. The technicians will serve as paintbrushes and the artists will be the colours. But the artist who visualizes the entire painting and brings life to it is the director. I received many phone calls, saying my performance in the film has been excellent,” he added.