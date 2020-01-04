Allu Arjun’s wife shares adorable video of daughter performing ‘Dosa step’ from AVPL song Ramulo

Collage of Allu Arha’s screenshots from the video.Twitter

Allu Arha is likely one of the hottest superstar children on social media. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy usually share movies and images of their children – Ayaan and Arha. The couple not too long ago shared movies of Arha mimicking her father’s dialogues from Ala Vaikunthapuramlo. On Friday, Sneha as soon as once more shared a video of the daddy and daughter having enjoyable.

Within the video, recorded by Allu Arjun, he’s asking Arha his subsequent movie’s title. He then asks her concerning the music wherein he’s seen carrying a yellow jacket and the dance transfer featured in it. Arha replies, “Dosa Step. Ila mothham thippi fast gas thipputhav (you make a circle and then do it fast again).” Allu Arjun and son Ayaan may be heard laughing out loud following Arha’s response.

The video has gone viral, particularly for the lovable steps that Arha may be seen doing. Followers of Allu Arjun have shared the video on respective social media for all the best causes.

Ala Vaikunthapuramlo is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is hitting the screens on January 12. The movie has Pooja Hegde because the main girl. With this movie, Tabu is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after a very long time. Jayaram, Navdeep, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma and others are a part of the forged.

Thaman SS has composed music for this movie and all of the songs which have launched until now have develop into tremendous hits. Ala Vaikunthapuramlo marks the third collaboration of Trivikram and Allu Arjun. Earlier, they’ve made Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy.