Texas A&M ahead Ally Watt, who starred in observe and soccer at Pine Creek Excessive College, on Thursday was chosen by the North Carolina Braveness with the No. 6 general choose within the Nationwide Ladies’s Soccer League draft.

Watt is the third participant with a Colorado tie to be chosen within the draft. Fossil Ridge graduate Sophia Smith was the No. 1 general choose to Portland Thorns FC and CU Buffs midfielder Taylor Korniek went to the Orlando Satisfaction with the No. three choose.