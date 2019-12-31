December 31, 2019 | 6:00pm

The mother and father of a lacking Oregon lady who was final seen together with her boyfriend are pleading for solutions after no proof was uncovered to confirm claims that she vanished on a hike with him.

Allyson Watterson Fb

Allyson Watterson, 20, was believed to have turn out to be separated from her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland, final Sunday throughout a hike in North Plains — however authorities suspended the search once they couldn’t confirm that she was within the space, OregonLive reported.

“I would do anything to get my daughter back,” her mom, Misty Watterson, informed information station KOIN. “That’s my little girl. I just want some answers.”

Misty and Allyson’s father have posted hundreds of flyers across the Oregon Coast as they name on anybody with data on her whereabouts to contact authorities, the report mentioned.

“Call it in anonymously, you don’t have to say your name, they don’t have to know who you are,” Misty informed the outlet.

Her father, Allan, added: “Why would you not say something? How could you not? How could you not?”

Washington County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned there was a 30-hour delay between the time Watterson was final seen and when her boyfriend’s father, Don Garland, reported her lacking.

His father informed deputies that he and his son spent the day on the lookout for Watterson however have been unsuccessful.

“We’ve never been able to verify this narrative,” Deputy Brian van Kleef mentioned in a press launch.

Van Kleef mentioned the lads have been hesitant to file a report as a result of there have been a number of excellent warrants for Benjamin’s arrest. He has since been collared on expenses unrelated to Watterson’s disappearance.