Almond and Parmesan chicken 

Crimson cabbage boosts your colored veg consumption, offering additional anti-inflammatory phytonutrients
To maintain you and your microbiome pleased, these scrumptious hen goujons are coated with floor almonds, that are filled with wholesome vitamins and may assist weight reduction. They’re served with a microbiome-friendly fibre-rich slaw and a probiotic reside yogurt dressing. Crimson cabbage boosts your colored veg consumption, offering additional anti-inflammatory phytonutrients.
Serves 2
2 small free-range skinless hen breasts, every round 150g
1 medium egg
30g parmesan cheese, finely grated
30g floor almonds
½ tsp dried thyme
tremendous sea salt and freshly floor black pepper
1 tbsp additional virgin olive oil
inexperienced leaves, to serve
For the lemon and purple cabbage slaw
¼ small purple cabbage (round 150g), trimmed and finely sliced
2 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced
four tbsp full-fat reside Greek yogurt
2 tbsp good high quality mayonnaise
juice of ½ small lemon
2 tbsp combined seeds
- Preheat the oven to 200C/ 180C fan/gasoline 6. Place the hen breasts between two sheets of nonstick baking paper and bash with a rolling pin till round 1.5cm thick throughout.
- Whisk the egg in a medium bowl. In a second bowl, combine the parmesan, almonds, thyme, salt and plenty of freshly floor black pepper, then scatter over a dinner plate.
- Take the hen breasts one at a time and dip into the egg then coat within the almond and parmesan crumbs.
- Grease a baking tray with the oil and cook dinner the hen for 20 minutes or till the crumbs are golden and the hen is totally cooked, turning midway via.
- In the meantime, combine the cabbage and spring onions with the yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice and seeds. Season with salt and pepper to style. Serve with the recent hen and a few inexperienced leaves.
