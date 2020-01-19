Almond and Parmesan chicken 

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal

Revealed: 19:01 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:01 EST, 18 January 2020

To maintain you and your microbiome pleased, these scrumptious hen goujons are coated with floor almonds, that are filled with wholesome vitamins and may assist weight reduction. They’re served with a microbiome-friendly fibre-rich slaw and a probiotic reside yogurt dressing. Crimson cabbage boosts your colored veg consumption, offering additional anti-inflammatory phytonutrients.

Serves 2

2 small free-range skinless hen breasts, every round 150g

1 medium egg

30g parmesan cheese, finely grated

30g floor almonds

½ tsp dried thyme

tremendous sea salt and freshly floor black pepper

1 tbsp additional virgin olive oil

inexperienced leaves, to serve

For the lemon and purple cabbage slaw

¼ small purple cabbage (round 150g), trimmed and finely sliced

2 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

four tbsp full-fat reside Greek yogurt

2 tbsp good high quality mayonnaise

juice of ½ small lemon

2 tbsp combined seeds

Preheat the oven to 200C/ 180C fan/gasoline 6. Place the hen breasts between two sheets of nonstick baking paper and bash with a rolling pin till round 1.5cm thick throughout.

Whisk the egg in a medium bowl. In a second bowl, combine the parmesan, almonds, thyme, salt and plenty of freshly floor black pepper, then scatter over a dinner plate.

Take the hen breasts one at a time and dip into the egg then coat within the almond and parmesan crumbs.

Grease a baking tray with the oil and cook dinner the hen for 20 minutes or till the crumbs are golden and the hen is totally cooked, turning midway via.