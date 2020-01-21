Altered Carbon season 2 is coming to Netflix in February 2020

Altered Carbon season 2 starring Anthony Mackie is coming to Netflix on the finish of February 2020. Netflix shared the discharge date and a brand new teaser trailer.

Netflix simply introduced the discharge date for Altered Carbon season 2! And, it’s coming to Netflix before we thought!

The brand new season of the Netflix authentic sequence will probably be launched on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

The streaming community shared the information and launch date announcement in a video by way of the Altered Carbon social media accounts.



That is nice information for followers of the sequence! Lots of these followers have been ready for season 2 because the first season premiered on the streaming service on Feb. 2, 2018. It took some time for Netflix to announce the present’s renewal for a second season. We don’t actually know why it took so lengthy, however there’s a complete new forged for season 2. Together with that, this present has plenty of CGI, and creating this world takes plenty of time.

We thought there was likelihood season 2 could be held till fall 2020, however I’m actually completely satisfied we’ll get to see the brand new season subsequent month!

Anthony Mackie stars at Takeshi Kovacs within the new season. We don’t actually know what the brand new season will probably be about, however we’re anticipating it is going to be primarily based on the second e book of the e book sequence by Richard Ok. Morgan, titled Damaged Angels. For many who don’t know, the sequence relies on Morgan’s trilogy.

A lot of the forged from the primary season is not going to return for season 2, however there are just a few who’re returning, together with Renée Elise Goldsberry, Will Yun Lee, and Chris Conner. Simone Missick, Lela Loren, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht, and James Saito additionally star within the new season, alongside Mackie.

It will likely be a two-year hole between seasons by the point season 2 premieres, so that is the right time to re-watch the primary season of the sequence on Netflix proper now.

Will you be watching Altered Carbon season 2?

