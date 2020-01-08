Altitude Sports’ offer to extend deal under same terms for a year was rebuffed by Comcast

Earlier than the tv contract between Altitude Sports activities and Comcast expired in late August, the sports activities community proposed extending its cope with Comcast for one yr beneath the identical phrases, in keeping with two folks acquainted with negotiations.

Comcast rebuffed the provide, the sources say, which might’ve briefly prevented the present deadlock that’s left the vast majority of native viewers unable to look at Nuggets and Avalanches video games. That provide, which additionally included the presentation of video games in 4K, a subscription-based commercial-free feed the place Comcast would hold the income over the primary yr, got here in August, amid negotiations that finally fell aside.

Altitude Sports activities filed an antitrust lawsuit in opposition to Comcast in November. On Jan. 14, there’s a assembly with the decide scheduled to go over the essential arguments of the lawsuit. On Jan. 21, there might be a follow-up assembly for fundamental discovery.

There are not any ongoing discussions with Comcast, in keeping with a supply, because the dispute extends past the four-month mark. Altitude executives say they proceed to test with Comcast on a “bi-weekly” foundation about whether or not their place has modified.

Comcast’s most up-to-date proposal included a discount in charges between 50-70% of what their prior settlement had been. Altitude hoped to get Comcast to conform to a one-year deal whereas negotiating an extended contract.

The Nuggets and Avalanche are among the many finest groups of their respective conferences. Because it stands, until clients have subscribed to DirecTV, or different smaller carriers, followers are lacking two seasons that may yield deep playoff runs.