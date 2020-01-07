Amanda Knox celebrates bachelorette party at circus cabaret

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Amanda Knox is gearing up for her marriage ceremony day and kicked off the festivities with an extravagant bachelorette get together.

Knox, 32, who was twice acquitted of the homicide of British scholar Meredith Kercher, partied together with her shut buddies at circus cabaret Teatro ZinZanni in Seattle, Washington, in late December to have a good time her upcoming nuptials to her novelist boyfriend Christopher Robinson.

She posed with a beaming smile and a sash that learn ‘Bride to be’ on Instagram in entrance of the theater on December 18.

Excited over the night time of festivities she shared a photograph smiling with eight buddies on the bachelorette get together thrown by her sister Deanna Knox.

Knox gleefully posted a ’75 days to go’ countdown on her Instagram on December 15, revealing her marriage ceremony will happen the final weekend in February

Amanda Knox and her fiance novelist Christopher Robinson introduced their engagement in November 2018

Knox gleefully posted a ’75 days to go’ countdown on her Instagram on December 15, revealing her marriage ceremony will happen on February 28.

‘@deannaknox et al. threw me a bachelorette get together this weekend that was so good I cried. I am feeling so cherished. And now, we now have solely 75 days left!!! GAH!!!’

‘I’ve seen within the flesh proof that Surprise and Spirit and Magnificence usually are not simply concepts. You my pricey should be celebrated,’ Knox’s pal Taige Lauren mentioned sharing a flick of the bride-to-be.

Knox introduced she was engaged to Robinson in November 2018 by sharing a video of the weird alien-inspired proposal.

The 2 had been relationship since 2015 when Knox was engaged to another person, however sparks flew after she reviewed his e book.

The theater’s web site describes it as a ‘three-hour whirlwind of worldwide cirque, comedy, and cabaret artist all served up with a delicious multi-course feast and stylish libations’

Within the proposal video Robinson staged a faux meteor crash that held a ‘knowledge crystal’ inside. That crystal learn: ‘No different pre-singilarity union produced as a lot cerebral-empathic warmth because the becoming a member of of Amanda Marie Knox and Christopher Gerald Robinson.’

He proposed to her on their entrance yard saying, ‘I haven’t got a hoop, however I’ve an enormous rock. Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?’

Knox returned to the US in 2011 after her homicide conviction for the killing of British scholar Meredith Kercher was overturned.

She had spent 4 years in an Italian jail following the 2007 conviction.

Knox introduced she was engaged in November 2018 by sharing a video of the weird alien-inspired proposal. Stills from that proposal video pictured above

She was retried in 2014 however by no means returned to Italy for that trial. She was convicted in that case too.

In 2015, Italy’s Supreme Court docket overturned her second conviction and introduced an finish to her authorized saga.

Since settling in Seattle, Knox has taken half in a Netflix documentary about her case and has written books and articles advocating for individuals wrongfully convicted of crimes.