January 20, 2020 | 9:59pm

She’s received her one thing outdated.

Amanda Knox pulled on her decade-old Italian jail uniform whereas prepping for her upcoming marriage ceremony.

The 32-year-old former tabloid sensation on Sunday posted a photograph on Instagram of herself flexing in her Seattle residence, sporting grey sweatpants, a patterned blue sweater and a beanie.

“40 days left until the wedding and 267 tasks left on the wedding To Do list,” Knox captioned the picture. “I’ve locked myself in the craftroom and I’m wearing my old prison uniform.”

“Literally the very same sweatshirt and sweatpants I lived in in Casa Circondariale Capanne, Perugia,” she added, referring to the jail the place she was locked up for 4 years.

Knox was learning overseas in Perugia, Italy in 2007 when she was accused of serving to then-beau Raffaele Sollecito kill 21-year-old British roommate Meredith Kercher in a supposed intercourse recreation gone awry.

The pair have been convicted, acquitted on attraction, then convicted and acquitted once more.

The lady as soon as dubbed “Foxy Knoxy” introduced her engagement to Seattle-based author Christopher Robinson in November 2018 by sharing a video of his space-themed proposal.

She and Robinson raised eyebrows over the summer season after they requested for donations to assist fund their nuptials, that are additionally set to be intergalactic-themed.

It additionally emerged that the pair have been already legally married on the time, although they hadn’t but had a marriage occasion.

Since settling again residence, Knox has written a memoir and brought half in a Netflix documentary about her case. She additionally advocates for individuals wrongfully convicted of crimes and hosts a podcast.

Final January, Italy was ordered to pay Knox $21,000 in damages after the European Courtroom of Human Rights discovered that her rights have been violated when she wasn’t given an interpreter or entry to a lawyer throughout an evening of questioning about Kercher’s homicide.

A person from the Ivory Coast named Rudy Hermann Guede is serving a 16-year sentence for Kercher’s rape and homicide.