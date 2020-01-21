Amanda Knox shares photo of her wearing prison uniform as she prepares for upcoming wedding

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Amanda Knox has shared a photograph of herself sporting a few of her outdated jail uniform on Instagram as she prepares for her upcoming wedding ceremony.

’40 days left till the marriage and 267 duties left on the marriage To Do listing,’ Knox wrote on Sunday.

‘I’ve locked myself within the craftroom and I am sporting my outdated jail uniform. Actually the exact same sweatshirt and sweatpants I lived in in Casa Circondariale Capanne, Perugia,’ she added.

In December, Knox kicked off her pre-wedding festivities with an extravagant bachelorette social gathering.

Knox, 32, who was twice acquitted of the homicide of British scholar Meredith Kercher, partied together with her shut pals at circus cabaret Teatro ZinZanni in Seattle, Washington, to rejoice her upcoming nuptials to her novelist boyfriend Christopher Robinson.

She introduced she was engaged to Robinson in November 2018 by sharing a video of the weird alien-inspired proposal.

The 2 had been courting since 2015 when Knox was engaged to another person, however sparks flew after she reviewed his e book.

Within the proposal video Robinson staged a faux meteor crash that held a ‘information crystal’ inside.

That crystal learn: ‘No different pre-singilarity union produced as a lot cerebral-empathic warmth because the becoming a member of of Amanda Marie Knox and Christopher Gerald Robinson.’

He proposed to her on their entrance yard saying: ‘I haven’t got a hoop, however I’ve an enormous rock. Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?’

Knox returned to the US in 2011 after her homicide conviction for the killing of Kercher was overturned. Knox was launched after her conviction was overturned in 2015.

She served 4 years behind bars whereas learning in Perugia, Italy, in 2007. She was retried in 2014 however by no means returned to Italy for that trial. She was convicted in that case too.

In 2015, Italy’s Supreme Courtroom overturned her second conviction and introduced an finish to her authorized saga.

Since settling in Seattle, Knox has taken half in a Netflix documentary about her case and has written books and articles advocating for folks wrongfully convicted of crimes.